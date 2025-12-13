When Kavita Khanna Opened Up About Challenges Of Living With Vinod Khanna: "He Is A Very Taxing Person"

Vinod Khanna first married Geetanjali Khanna in 1971, but they divorced in 1985. He then married Kavita Khanna. During a joint appearance on Simi Garewal's chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Kavita opened up about Vinod's second marriage to her and even called him a "taxing person" to live with.

Kavita Khanna On Challenges Of Living With Vinod Khanna

Speaking about how difficult it could be to live with Vinod Khanna, Kavita also shared that this was what she liked about him.

Kavita said, "He is a very taxing person to live with. But that is Vinod, and that is what I liked about him when we first started talking to each other. He was extending the boundaries of thought, and it was wonderful to do that at midnight when I was in that space."

She continued, "To have to do that every day with the routine things you do in life is a little taxing. But then, you know, I think the strength that you have to carry it to an extreme also becomes our weakness. Like, he admires my mind, but when it gets too analytical, he doesn't like it."

Kavita Khanna On Spiritual Connection With Vinod Khanna

In a recent conversation with journalist Loveena Tandon on her YouTube channel, Loveena Tandon Productions, Kavita spoke about how she never tried to be a "mother" to Akshaye Khanna, as he already had the best mother.

Furthermore, speaking of her "spiritual connection" with Vinod Khanna, she said, "It was passion and love. We were in sync with each other. It was a perfect marriage with all its flaws."

Vinod Khanna and Kavita Khanna had two children: a son, Sakshi Khanna, and a daughter, Shraddha Khanna. Vinod Khanna also had two sons with his first wife, Geetanjali: Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna.

