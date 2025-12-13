Akshay Kumar's LOL Reply To <i>Tees Maar Khan</i> Meme Crediting Him For Akshaye Khanna's Performance In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "<i>Kabhi Ghamand Nahi Kiya</i>"

Akshaye Khanna is everywhere right now. His performance in Dhurandhar has become one of the most talked-about moments of the year. Since the film released on December 5, Akshaye has been all over social media.

From cinephiles praising his act as Rehman Dakait to his dance entry on the song FA9LA going viral, everything seems to be clicking for Akshaye Khanna. The renewed attention has also made fans look back at his older films, especially Tees Maar Khan.

As Dhurandhar gained momentum, social media users began revisiting Akshaye's comic pairing with Akshay Kumar in the 2010 film. In Tees Maar Khan, Akshay plays a conman who pretends to be a famous director and repeatedly flatters Akshaye's character by selling him dreams of global recognition. That playful equation is now being referenced again, this time with Akshaye Khanna enjoying real applause.

One fan posted on X, “Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor.” Akshay Kumar noticed the post. In his signature wit, the actor wrote, “Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai kabhi ghamand nahi kiya.” Too good Akshay, too good.

Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya ???? https://t.co/9uBi3fgA9w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2025

Akshay Kumar also gave a shoutout to Dhurandhar in another post. “Watched Dhurandhar and I am blown away. What a gripping tale, and you have simply nailed it, Aditya Dhar. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I am so glad that audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves,” the actor wrote.

Watched Dhurandhar and I'm blown away. What a gripping tale and you've simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms . We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I'm so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves. ???????????????????????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2025

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is headlined by Ranveer Singh. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in important roles. The story takes cues from real-world geopolitical issues and secret missions connected to India's intelligence agency, R&AW. One of the major influences is Operation Lyari, which focused on tackling gangs and organised crime.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar Part Two is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.