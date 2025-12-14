Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Lionel Messi With Sons Taimur And Jeh In Mumbai. See Pics

Football icon Lionel Messi's India visit has turned into a memorable family moment for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

As part of his much-anticipated G.O.A.T. Tour, the Argentine legend arrived in Mumbai, drawing massive excitement from fans across the city. Among those thrilled to meet him was Kareena, who attended the event with her children at the venue.

On the second day of Messi's India itinerary, the football superstar is scheduled to take part in the Padel GOAT Cup at the prestigious Cricket Club of India, followed by a grand appearance at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of these events, Kareena and her sons met Messi, making the day especially meaningful for the actor and her football-loving children.

Famous Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan meet Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UFGsyEIgmt — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 14, 2025

Earlier, Kareena had shared a glimpse of their excitement on social media. The photograph showed her walking out of a room with Taimur and Jehangir, clearly ready for the big moment. Dressed in a khaki outfit, Kareena kept her look understated yet elegant.

Taimur and Jeh, meanwhile, were visibly in the spirit of the occasion, both wearing football jerseys. Taimur's jersey proudly bore Lionel Messi's name on the back, while Jehangir's read "Argentina", a subtle nod to the World Cup-winning team.

Messi's arrival in Mumbai follows a mixed journey across India. While his visit to Kolkata reportedly faced a few setbacks, his reception in Hyderabad was overwhelmingly positive. Now in Mumbai, the football great has checked into the Taj Mahal Hotel, where fans have gathered in large numbers hoping to catch a glimpse of the global sports icon.

Beyond high-profile appearances and star-studded events, Messi's India tour also carries a strong focus on grassroots football. During his stay, under-14 footballers selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department will be given a rare opportunity to train and interact with the legend, an experience that could prove transformative for young aspirants.

After Mumbai, Delhi will be the final stop on Messi's G.O.A.T. Tour 2025, marking the end of his India visit.

