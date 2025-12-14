Jacob Elordi's Heated Exchange With A Paparazzo: "You Make It Really Hard For Me To Live"

Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi, who is known for Saltburn, had a heated exchange with a photographer. The actor, 28, was in Paris recently when he had an encounter with the photographer.

The actor was trying to keep a low profile amid his travels at the Gare du Nord station, as seen in a video shared online, reports ‘People' magazine.

When the photographer said, "Jacob, we love you”, the actor removed one of his headphones and replied, "You make it really hard for me to live”.

As the photographer reiterated, "We love you", Elordi responded, "I don't love you", adding once more, "You make it really hard for me to live”.

As per ‘People', representatives for Elordi did not immediately respond to the request for comment on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Fans came to Elordi's defense after the exchange with the photographer. "This is honestly heartbreaking”, one wrote on social media. "Fame is not a free pass for the world to ignore someone's boundaries”.

"You can love someone's work without making their life harder to live. Jacob deserves the same basic humanity and space as anyone else”, they continued.

Added another supporter, "I would have been annoyed from the first second if someone followed me like this”.

Elordi rose to fame in Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise, and his star power continued to rise through his role on HBO's Euphoria. Some of his other major projects include Saltburn and Priscilla, as well as Frankenstein, which recently earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Next year, he will star in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation opposite Margot Robbie.

During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Elordi spoke about his fame. “I woke up into a completely different world”, he recalled on the podcast, which was recorded at the Newport Beach Film Festival in November.

