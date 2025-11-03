No Gym? Health Coach Shares 5 Easy Types Of Walks To Manage Weight And Uplift Mood

Walking is not only the most underrated workout; it also comes with several health benefits. It boosts your mood, calms the mind, improves heart health, strengthens muscles and helps maintain a healthy weight.

So, if you also want to incorporate walking into your daily exercise routine, Bhopal-based nutritionist and health coach Renu Rakheja has some useful tips for you. In her August 28 Instagram post, she shared five types of easy and beginner-friendly walks you can do at home.

In her side note, Renu Rakheja wrote, “No gym? No problem! These 5 easy walks at home can transform your strength, posture, and overall health—just using your own body. Grab a spot and get started!” Let's get into the details, shall we?

Toe Walk (Tadasana) - 1 min

This walk improves posture, eases stiffness and strengthens your core. It also helps in boosting confidence. To execute this one, keep your arms straight and outstretched above your head and walk on your toes.

Heel Walk - 1 min

Heel walks strengthen the ankles, ensure better blood flow/circulation and reduce swelling. Just remember to keep your posture straight while performing this activity.

Hip Rotation Walk - 1 min

A hip rotation walk is known to improve hip mobility by loosening tight hips. It eases back stiffness and improves flexibility and reproductive health. To carry out this exercise, raise your leg and rotate it before placing your foot on the ground. Repeat with the other leg.

Side-to-Side Walk - 1 min

This workout is a great way to achieve toned thighs, build hip muscles and promote good balance. Simply clasp your hands in front, bend your knees and walk sideways.

Reverse Walk (Walking Backwards) - 2-5 mins

Reverse or backward walks reduce knee pain, enhance stability and prevent joint pain. It's very easy, and all you have to do is walk backwards, almost like moonwalking but slower.

Renu Rakheja concluded by saying, “Always listen to your body. Consult a healthcare provider before starting a new exercise routine, especially if you have existing joint pain or medical conditions.”

