Fitness Coach Shares Easy Mobility Exercises To Keep Your Bones Strong After 30

A balanced diet works best when paired with quick, effective exercises. Fitness coach and yoga expert Morgan Tyler recently shared a short but powerful routine aimed at improving flexibility, mobility and overall strength. In an Instagram post captioned “advanced mobility for 30+”, Morgan encouraged her followers to make mobility training a part of their daily lives.

Dressed in a comfy athleisure outfit, the yoga expert demonstrated a series of quick exercises that targeted different muscle groups. “This 5 Minute Mobility routine only takes literally 5 minutes of your time and will leave you feeling like a freshly oiled tin man off the Wizard of Oz," she shared in her post.

Here's a breakdown of her routine:

1. Kneeling Windmill (60 seconds)

Start in a half-kneeling position with one foot on the floor. Extend one arm toward the ceiling, then twist your torso and reach the other hand toward the ground to open up your spine and chest.

2. Reverse Table Tap to L-Sit (60 seconds)

Begin in a reverse tabletop position, lifting your hips upward while pressing your palms into the floor. Lower your knees gently one at a time – this builds shoulder stability and core strength.

3. Lateral Glide with Knee Drop (60 seconds)

Sit with legs apart and sway your hips gently from side to side, dropping one knee inward with each motion. This movement helps improve hip flexibility and rotation.

4. Kneeling to Low Squat (60 seconds)

Transition smoothly from a kneeling position to a deep squat, keeping your hands straight and thumbs open from fists. This helps improve fluidity and lower-body control.

5. Alternating Sitting-Rising (60 seconds)

Sit cross-legged, then stand up without using your hands, alternating sides each time. This builds balance, coordination, and lower-body strength.

The text attached to the post read, "If Homeward Bound is a vintage movie, you probably shouldn't be skipping out on your mobility…I don't make the rules!!! If you see this and are feeling overwhelmed on how to even begin mobility, you already know I have you covered!!!”

These five minutes of movement might just be the simplest way to keep your body youthful, strong and full of energy.

