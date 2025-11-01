Fitness After 40: Try These 4 Expert-Approved Exercises To Burn Fat And Lose Weight

Turning 40 is a milestone – but it does not mean you have to slow down on your fitness goals. In fact, staying active becomes even more important as your metabolism starts to dip and recovery takes a little longer. The tricky part? Your joints, especially the knees, might not be as forgiving as they once were.

That is when high-impact workouts like long-distance running start to feel like more pain than gain. But here is the good news — burning fat does not need to involve pounding the pavement. Low-impact workouts can be just as effective, and much kinder on your joints.

A few weeks ago, fitness coach Bhavika Patel shared an Instagram post that is perfect for anyone in their 40s (and beyond) who wants to lose fat without running. “Knees feeling the years? I get it – 40+ joints need some extra care,” she wrote. The fitness coach shared four simple workouts.

Here is a quick breakdown of her go-to fat burners:

1. Incline Walking

Instead of running, walk – but on an incline. Set the treadmill between 8–15% and pick up the pace. It is gentle on your knees but works your glutes, hamstrings and calves like magic.

2. Treadmill Intervals

Alternate between 30–60 seconds of sprinting or jogging and 1–2 minutes of walking. Bhavika explained that this keeps your heart rate high while reducing joint strain – a smart way to get cardio benefits without going overboard.

3. Side Shuffles

Add a fun twist by moving sideways. Slowing down the pace lets you strengthen your hips and glutes while improving coordination and balance. “Your glutes will definitely feel the burn,” Bhavika Patel promised.

4. Walking Lunges

Set your treadmill to a slow 0.5–1.0 mph and take big lunges while holding the side handles. This one is a killer for your quads, glutes and core, all while protecting your knees.

Bhavika Patel ended the post with a reminder: “These workouts will help burn calories and support fat loss – only if you pair them with mindful eating.” Because yes, what you do in the kitchen counts as much as what you do at the gym.

Also Read | 3 Morning Habits You Should Swear By To Reduce PCOS Belly, According To An Expert