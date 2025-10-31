3 Morning Habits You Should Swear By To Reduce PCOS Belly, According To An Expert

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders that affects millions of menstruating women.

This condition makes the ovaries produce more androgens (male hormones), leading to irregular periods, acne, or even excess hair growth. Weight gain is also another major concern, as it can further disrupt hormone balance.

What Happened

Recently, health expert and PCOS mentor Drew Baird uploaded a video on Instagram sharing the three “best PCOS morning routines to reduce waistline and improve your symptoms”.

He revealed that the key to managing the ailment is to focus on two hormones, aka insulin and cortisol.

Fixed Sleeping Schedule: As per Drew Baird, “going to bed and waking up at the same time every day” helps in regulating your circadian rhythm and balancing the cortisol levels in your body.

Eat Protein-Packed Breakfast: The "non-negotiable" step two is eating 25 grams of protein as part of your morning meal. "This is so key for your metabolism, energy, blood sugar and insulin," cites the health expert.

Drinking Green Tea: The final step that should be incorporated into your morning PCOS routine is sipping on a cup of green tea every day. According to Drew Baird, research has shown that this healthy beverage aids in improving insulin resistance, lowering testosterone levels and "directly resulting in weight loss."

Additional Tips

Previously, Drew Baird urged women to follow three habits to reduce their PCOS belly. They are as follows:

Drink 2 cups of green tea daily because green tea helps improve insulin sensitivity and supports fat metabolism. Studies show it can lower fasting insulin and reduce body fat in women with PCOS. Eat 100 g of protein per day because protein balances blood sugar, reduces cravings, and supports lean muscle (which boosts metabolism). In one study, higher-protein diets significantly reduced insulin and androgen levels in PCOS. Take L-Carnitine (1,000–2,000mg) + Berberine (500–1,000mg) because this combo enhances insulin sensitivity and supports healthy weight loss. L-Carnitine helps cells burn fat for energy and reduces inflammation. Berberine improves insulin resistance & reduces visceral body fat (belly fat).

So, embark on your PCOS recovery journey right away.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.