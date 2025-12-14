How Rana Daggubati Lost 25 Kg: From Bulky In <i>Baahubali 2</i> To Lean In <i>NTR: Mahanayakudu</i>

Rana Daggubati has repeatedly impressed audiences with his striking on-screen transformations. As the actor celebrates his 41st birthday today, fans are once again reminded of his commitment to his craft: from bulking up to play the intimidating Bhallaladeva in Baahubali 2 to adopting a much leaner physique in NTR: Mahanayakudu, the second part of the two-part Telugu-language biopic based on the acting-political career of N. T. Rama Rao . Between these demanding roles, Rana lost close to 25 kg.

Rana Daggubati On How He Lost 23-25 Kg By Changing His Diet And Fitness Plan

In an interview with Mashable India on their YouTube channel, Rana opened up about his fitness journey and the secrets behind his dramatic weight loss. The actor said, "It started from Baahubali to Chandrababu Naidu's role. I was very fit for Bhallaladeva, and that's not how Chandrababu looks, so if I am trying to play somebody in real life, I can't look like that."

Sharing details about his diet and workout routine, he added, "I just completely deprived myself of protein and stayed vegetarian for a very long period of time. I stopped going to the gym and was only doing cardio. I was able to knock off a good 23-25 kg of size, muscles and weight. It was fine for the role, but it's pretty messed up for your health to do that. You have problems and all that, but you realise it's your job, it's who you are."

How Rana Daggubati Transformed Into A Bulky Bhallaladeva For Baahubali

Before this, Rana Daggubati gained a considerable amount of weight for Baahubali, for which he focused on building substantial muscle mass. The actor explained that his large frame needed heavy lifting to achieve the desired muscle definition.

In a 2016 interview with GQ India, Rana shared his exact workout routine and said, “Mornings are reserved for cardio. I do a solid cardio workout in the gym for a good hour just to start my day. There's usually shooting through the day, which keeps me busy and moving about. After pack-up, which is around 7 pm, I start a two-hour workout with my trainer, Kunal Gir, who's been with me for 7 years. The regular workout mostly includes lifting hardcore weights. I was also a boxer in my high school and college, so I mix my workout up with a little bit of boxing too.”

Talking about his dietary restrictions, he added, "I am an actor, so I need to keep moving about, and that keeps the flab in check... cheat food? What's that? Everything I eat is cheat food in a way. You can't really live in a city like Hyderabad and not indulge in food. That'd be such a waste. But there's one thing I do stay away from, and that is anything that's sweet. I don't have a sweet tooth, so it's easy for me.”

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in Kaantha alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse.