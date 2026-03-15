What Alia Bhatt Eats To Stay Healthy And Fit At 33

Alia Bhatt turned 33 today, and she has already achieved several milestones that many cannot achieve in their lifetime. She recently presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award at BAFTA 2026, while bringing the glam quotient in a custom silver Gucci gown and a furry white stole.

While she continues to rule the box office and the beauty space, we are always keen to know what she eats to stay healthy and fit. At 33, she can give a teenager a run for their money and still won't break a sweat.

Alia Bhatt's Desi Diet

In an interview with Aap Ki Adalat, the Jigra actor shared, "Main true Indian hoon, ekdum desi. Mujhe ye salad walad nahi jamta hai. Mujhe daal chawal chahiye, sabzi chahiye. Aur roti mein main kabhi ragi roti khaun, jawar khaun, matlab mere options badalte rehte hai. Main sugar bilkul touch nahi karti. (I am a true Indian, very desi. I don't like eating salads, and instead prefer rice and daal along with vegetables. If I have roti, I go for ragi roti or those made from jowar. My options keep changing. I do not touch sugar at all)."

Alia Bhatt's Low-Carb Desserts And Frequent Juice Detox

If you think that this is her recent diet, you are wrong. Alia Bhatt has been committed to healthy and clean eating for a long time. In a 2018 interview with Vogue India, her then nutritionist, Angie Kassabie, opened up about how the Raazi actor has a sustainable approach to her diet.

"I started working with Alia, since she got to Bulgaria, or maybe a week later. Alia is someone who is super committed to healthy foods; she is mostly vegetarian. She wanted to stay fit, she wanted to get healthy meals, full of all the nutrition her body needs," the nutritionist shared.

"Alia's diet started with clean food - mainly seafood and vegetables, a little bit of carbs in rice and a bit of protein pasta. Of course, we're having all the fibres in the morning with proteins," she further revealed.

But one must note that Alia Bhatt does not starve herself. In fact, she also relishes desserts, but in moderation. "We're also giving her desserts on a regular basis - low in carbs, fats, cholesterol and very low in calories - where every piece contains between 160-260 calories. For a couple of days, we go on a detox from time to time, where she has juices that are super good in taste and flush out all the toxins from her body," the nutritionist added.

How Alia Bhatt Lost Postpartum Weight

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022, opened up about postpartum weight loss when she appeared on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

"After giving birth to Raha, I actually put on quite a bit of weight. I was breastfeeding, and it burns a lot of calories, and I was also eating clean. So I lost a lot of the weight quite quickly," the actor mentioned.

Recalling how she was trolled for losing weight quickly after childbirth, she said, "I remember there was a picture that came out and they were like oh my god, there were trolls, like she has done this through an unnatural process. 'Why did she have to lose weight so quickly. It's fine, take your time, Alia.' I saw this, and I was like 'oh no, it just happened naturally this way'."

Alia Bhatt lost 16 kg of postpartum weight in three months, and she is the perfect example that a person does not need to starve themselves to stay fit and healthy, irrespective of their age.

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