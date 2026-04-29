Inside Remo D'Souza's Mumbai Bungalow: Mother Mary Statue, 'World's Smallest Shivling', And Luxurious TV Room

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, along with his wife Lizelle D'Souza, recently opened the doors to their Mumbai bungalow, Sabr, offering a rare glimpse into their private world. The couple shared a detailed tour of their home in a video released by Curly Tales on YouTube on April 26.

A Home Designed Around Balance And Comfort

Remo and Lizelle describe their house as a space built around balance between work and rest, simplicity and colour, and faith and family. The home is primarily divided into two areas: a formal living hall and a casual den. The hall features large grey sofas, colourful artwork, and a transparent partition that connects it to the dining area.

The dining section stands out for its mirrored wall. It includes a marble-top dining table, wooden flooring, and a crystal chandelier that lends the space a modern finish. The overall look remains clean and uncluttered, reflecting Remo's preference for subtle tones and minimal décor.

The television room is one of the few spaces where bold colours take centre stage. Lizelle revealed that this was an area where she experimented more freely. The room features blue walls, vibrant artwork, Versace cushions, soft linen curtains, ambient lighting, and decorative wall panels. Large French windows allow ample natural light to flow in.

Lizelle shared that designing the home involved considerable trial and error. While she handled most of the interior decisions, Remo's dislike for excessive colour led the couple to adopt a largely minimalist style throughout the house.

The home also reflects the couple's deep spiritual beliefs and multi-faith background. It includes a statue of Mother Mary, an indoor Shiva space, and a mandir dedicated to Lord Ganesha near the entrance.

Lizelle explained that the outdoor temple was planned first, with the Shivling placed in the north-east corner before the rest of the house was designed.

The temple houses what the couple describe as the world's smallest shivling, containing a rare Shaligram. A waterfall feature adds to the serene setting. Lizelle recalled an incident when a snake appeared near the spot, reinforcing her belief that the area carries a strong spiritual presence.

Beyond design and faith, the home tour also highlighted the couple's love for animals and their lively family life. Their residence stands as a reflection of who they are - grounded, spiritual, creative, and deeply connected to the people and pets they cherish.



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