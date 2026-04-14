Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Austria Anniversary Stay Worth Rs 93,000 A Night

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy pictures from her fourth anniversary celebration in the Austrian Alps. Posting photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor, the actor wrote, "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking, and a lot of walking... we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life."

"In short, tu saath hai toh din raat hain," wrote the Highway actor, quoting the lyrics of Maahi Ve.

The anniversary‑special carousel featured the two of them, decked in protective gear, skiing smoothly across the snow‑capped Austrian Alps. From indulging in coffee in freezing temperatures to candlelight dinners and having fun while introducing their daughter Raha to furry alpacas, the couple rang in their special day surrounded by the pristine natural beauty, under pristine blue skies, of Lech, a small Austrian village in the Alps.

In one of the pictures, featuring Ranbir, Raha, and alpacas, an apartment by Fernsicht is visible. It's a ski resort that leases apartments of various sizes to tourists. They have 11 options, ranging from 48 square metres to 119 square metres.

Inside Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Anniversary Celebration In Austria

Fernsicht Alpen‑Apartments come equipped with minimal interiors, wooden flooring, and modern amenities. From a Nespresso coffee machine in the kitchen to a dishwasher and a parking space, guests can feel at home with their families.

The best part? Every single apartment comes with a private Finnish sauna. You can unwind, relax, and, on the last day of your trip, slip into an anxious mood about leaving one of the most stunning places on Earth, only to get back to traffic, email chains, and endless calls with teams and clients.

Among additional facilities, guests also get a ski pass and a Lech Card, available for sale at the property. A Lech Card is available for summer visitors and offers discounts or discounted access to local infrastructure, including buses, cable cars, guided tours, and the forest swimming pool.

The official website mentions 2025 prices for all the apartments, except for the 119‑square‑metre apartment. For the high season, between March 28 and April 6, 2026, the cost per night ranges from 1070 euros (Rs 1.17 lakh) to 1310 euros (Rs 1.43 lakh).

However, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stayed there during the low season, from April 7 to April 19. The cost per night ranges from 790 euros (Rs 86,670) to 850 euros (Rs 93,252).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. They have a daughter, Raha. The couple has been shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic saga, Love & War, which is expected to hit theatres this year.