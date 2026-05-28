Dyuti Parruck And Iryna Kinakh: A Peek Into <i>Desi Bling's</i> 'Most Complicated' Couple's Fabulous Life

Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh are the breakout power couple from Netflix's hit reality series Desi Bling. Set against the backdrop of Dubai's luxury-driven social circle, the series focuses on their entrepreneurial success and highly debated relationship drama. While there are other high-profile individuals on the show, the couple have emerged as notable names in the ensemble cast.

Dyuti Parruck's Entrepreneurial Journey

Born in Kolkata on April 3, 1984, Dyuti Parruck began his career in hospitality after studying Hotel Management at the Oriental School of Hotel Management. With over 15 years of experience, he has worked across corporate advisory, business setup, and luxury travel.

Dyuti moved to Dubai in 2007 to work as a Front Office Assistant Manager at Hyatt. As per his LinkedIn profile, he held roles at InterContinental Hotels Group and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi before shifting to business in 2012.

Dyuti was Managing Partner at Strawberry Events from 2012 to 2014 and Managing Director at GWE General Trading from 2013 to 2018. Since 2019, he has been with Decisive Group, rising from Operations Manager to Chief Commercial Officer in 2021.

He is currently the CEO of Decisive Zone, one of Dubai's leading business setup consultancies. Even his nickname, “Mr Golden Visa," comes from his expertise in obtaining Golden Visas for his clients. His ventures as an entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder put his estimated net worth at $20 million, reported Cosmopolitan.

About Iryna Kinakh

Ukraine-born Iryna is a former global pageant queen who placed in the top 25 at Mrs Universe 2024. Since then, she has expanded into entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, and philanthropy. She is the founder of the activewear brand IKON and Unique U. While her pageant earnings are not public, both of her current ventures show strong profitability.

On the other hand, Dyuti Parruck's precise base salary or profit share is unclear. However, Decisive Zone is valued at $27 million, and he reportedly purchases investment assets in his mother's name.

About Dyuti Parruck And Iryna Kinakh's 'Complicated' Marital Status

Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh share a turbulent relationship that is highlighted throughout Desi Bling. The couple repeatedly refers to past separations, suggesting that their issues began long before the series.

Their relationship appears to go through constant ups and downs on the show, with tensions resurfacing at different points. The situation becomes more serious when Dyuti hands Iryna divorce papers on camera, leaving viewers wondering whether this marks a permanent split or just another phase in their troubled marriage.



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