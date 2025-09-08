When Alia Bhatt Shared Her <i>Desi</i> Plate Secrets: From <i>Dal-Chawal</i> To No Sugar

Alia Bhatt is considered one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She not only brings her best to the screen, but she does so to her plate too. Once a chubby teenager, Alia is careful about what she eats in a day and ensures she gets the right amount of exercise to stay fit and healthy.

Sticking to her desi roots, the Brahmastra actor relies on traditional Indian meals to maintain her weight. In an interview with Aap Ki Adalat, she shared what her diet comprises.

"Main true Indian hoon, ekdum desi. Mujhe ye salad walad nahi jamta hai. Mujhe daal chawal chahiye, sabzi chahiye. Aur roti mein main kabhi ragi roti khaun, jawar khaun, matlab mere options badalte rehte hai. Main sugar bilkul touch nahi karti. (I am a true Indian, very desi. I don't like eating salads, and instead prefer rice and daal along with vegetables. If I have roti, I go for ragi roti or those made from jowar. My options keep changing. I do not touch sugar at all)," she said during the interview.

What Science Says About These Ingredients

Celebrity Health Coach Luke Coutinho, in one of his blogs, shared the benefits of having daal and rice. "Daal and rice are one of the best combinations and one of the most complete proteins, which basically means that it contains the nine essential proteins."

From bone health to digestion to blood sugar levels, ragi or finger millet is beneficial in more ways than one. A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology found that ragi contains antidiabetic, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties that can help improve overall health.

Alia also mentions that she avoids sugar. Studies have found that excessive sugar in your diet can have a negative effect on health. It has been associated with a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, and unhealthy blood triglyceride levels.

In short, all that Alia Bhatt includes in her diet is healthy and can be part of a balanced diet, but it is always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet.