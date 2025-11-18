What Alia Bhatt's 'Miserable' Workout Routine For Toned Legs Looks Like

From postpartum weight loss to soul cycling, Alia Bhatt is an inspiration for many fitness enthusiasts. She does yoga, pilates, and a mix of other kinds of exercises to stay in the prime of her health.

While the actor might not share much about her fitness routine, her coach, Karan Sawhney, shared a video of the actor training for her lower body and legs. On November 17, 2025, he shared the video on Instagram, and it already has more than 130 thousand views.

Alia Bhatt's 'Miserable' Leg Day

While the actor makes the rigorous workout look seamless, it is actually miserable. It begins with a cardio session in which the Jigra actor was spotted running on a treadmill. She was smiling as she posed for the camera.

Next, the focus shifts to the actor performing jumping squats with ropes attached to heavy weights, which were wrapped around her shoulders. It is harder than it looks. The resistance bands, secured with weighted dumbbells, keep the movement restricted and help with the whole body workout.

For the third exercise, she took the workout session up a notch with sumo squats. Standing on two benches, Alia Bhatt was holding a dumbbell and performing squats.

At the end, she performed barbell squats. She was wearing bands around her thighs for resistance and holding a bar across her shoulders. There was a ball placed on an elevated bar to control the range of motion.

Benefits Of Strength Training

All four exercises that Alia Bhatt was performing in the video are known to improve your overall health and athletic performance. However, one must perform these under an expert's guidance, especially the ones where you have to lift weights, to avoid accidents and injuries.

For any person following celebrities for fitness inspiration, you must note that there is no shortcut to losing weight and achieving goals. It is always a healthy mix of dieting, cardio, pilates, yoga, and strength training.

