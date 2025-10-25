Alia Bhatt Serves Effortless Glam With Her Deep Rose-Brown Lip Moment

Alia Bhatt is not the one for over-the-top glam or experimental looks – yet somehow, she always manages to make a strong statement with minimal effort. Over the years, Alia Bhatt has become a global beauty icon who effortlessly looks sophisticated. The star, who is also the global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, continues to redefine what it means to look "put-together" – soft, natural and confident in her own skin.

For a recent brand shoot, Alia Bhatt once again proved why less is more. Her look, created by makeup artist Puneet B Saini and hair artist Amit Thakur, celebrated natural tones and timeless beauty with a fresh, modern twist.

Puneet kept things understated yet striking. The base was fresh and glowing, with just the right hint of dewiness that complemented Alia Bhatt's natural skin texture. Her cheeks carried a subtle flush. The eyes were classic – softly defined with neutral tones, brushed-up lashes and perfectly groomed brows. The highlight of the look? The deep rose-brown lips. Matte, precise and elegant, they added just enough drama without overpowering the face.

Alia Bhatt's hair was styled in a neat, pulled-back updo that felt sleek but not too rigid. The soft volume on the crown added shape and elegance, balancing the simplicity of the look.

The actress' choice of accessories stayed true to the classic mood. The chunky gold earrings and a few stacked rings added a touch of vintage charm. She wore a black halter-neck outfit with button detailing.

Overall, this look summed up everything we love about Alia Bhatt's style – modern minimalism, clean beauty, and the kind of quiet confidence that always stands out.