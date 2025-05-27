Nutritionist Recommends Natural Fat Burners That Actually Work

When it comes to weight loss, many of us reach for quick fixes like chemical fat burners. These supplements claim to increase your metabolism, reduce fat absorption and help your body burn fat easily. Promoted as miracle solutions, fat burners are often ineffective and can even harm your body. But what if you could boost your metabolism and burn fat naturally, without the risks? The good news is that there are several natural fat burners that can help you achieve your weight loss goals. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some of them in her latest Instagram post.

First, understand the meaning of TEF – the Thermic Effect of Food. It's the energy your body spends digesting, absorbing and processing what you eat. Some foods increase TEF more than others, giving your metabolism a little boost.

Here are the 4 common “chemical-free” fat burners that work with your body naturally:

1. Green chillis

Capsaicin, the compound that gives chillies their heat, slightly increases your body temperature. This boosts calorie burning and improves fat oxidation – temporarily. It has a natural thermogenic effect and practically no side effects unless you're sensitive to spice.

2. Lean vegetarian protein

Lean vegetarian protein (like chola, rajma, tofu, paneer, Greek yoghurt). Protein has the highest TEF. Around 20–30% of protein calories are burned just during digestion. Additionally, it keeps you full longer and preserves muscle mass while losing fat.

3. Black coffee

Caffeine boosts metabolism and fat breakdown for a few hours. But timing and quantity matter – stick to 1-2 cups a day. Avoid post-5 PM to keep sleep intact.

4. 10-Minute brisk walk after meals

Post-meal walks lower blood sugar, reduce insulin spikes and improve digestion. This reduces fat storage over time. It is the most natural, sustainable and gut-friendly way to lose weight.

These natural burners do not work like shortcuts – they work with your body. When combined with a balanced diet, they are far more effective (and safer) than any chemical fat burner pill.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.