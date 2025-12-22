Thousands Crowd Luxor Temple In Egypt To Watch A Stunning Winter Solstice Show In Viral Video

Stepping into Egypt feels as if time has come to a standstill. Blessed with golden deserts, the mighty river Nile, and towering monuments, the country echoes a timeless grandeur. Egypt's age-old temples and pyramids, carrying a rich legacy of history, are what make the destination so special.

Perhaps one of the most architecturally brilliant temples is Karnak, located in the ancient town of Luxor. Located on the east bank of the Nile River, the one-of-a-kind complex is especially known for its remarkable solar event, which occurs during the winter solstice on December 21 every year. Here's all you need to know about the special phenomenon that draws tourists across every part of the world.

When Was The Karnak Temple Built

The Karnak Temple's construction began in 2055 BC during the early Middle Kingdom, and the works were completed around 100 AD, during the Roman era. Over 2000 years, different rulers added their contributions to the establishment, adding expansive courtyards, pylons, obelisks, sanctuaries, chapels, halls, statues, and new pylons to the spacious premises. The Karnal Temple is dedicated to 3 Egyptian Gods: Amun, Mut, and Khonsu.

Karnak Temple: Architecture

The Karnak Temple primarily features three architectural wonders. They are as follows:

Wadjet Hall: Built by Thutmose I, the Wadjet Hall measures about 246 feet by 46 feet and was used for the king's coronation

The Great Hypostyle Hall: Constructed west of the main sanctuary, the Great Hypostyle Hall is around is about 337 feet by 170 feet tall, having as many as 134 columns. It was built by King Seti, who ruled from 1290 to 1279 B.C.

Karnak's Pylons: The 10 pylons at the Karnak Temple acted as gateways of sorts, connected to each other through a network of walls. One set of pylons faces the west of the Nile River, and it ends in an entrance dotted with small sphinxes.

Karnak Temple: Winter Solstice Phenomenon

During the December 21 Solar Alignment phenomenon, the sun infiltrates through the eastern gate of the temple. The rays cast their glow on the main axis, illuminating the colossal statues, intricate carvings, and magnificent walls before entering the Holy of Holies, the place dedicated to the statue of Amun. The alignment conceptualised by the Egyptian architects back in the day was intentional. They used tools such as the merkhet and observed stars such as Sirius. This particular astronomical knowledge helped them to align the temple's axis, capturing the solstice sunrise with great precision.

This event holds a special significance as it symbolises the rebirth of the sun god. On this day, Egyptians hope for longer and fruitful days.

