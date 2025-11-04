Watch: From King Tutankhamun's Treasures To 50,000 Artefacts, What Is Inside $1 Billion Grand Egyptian Museum

From the famous pyramids of Giza to the Karnak temples, Egypt has been a popular tourist destination and a point of fascination for historians and archaeologists. Whatever we know about its history, mythology, and architecture is either via books or remains extracted from the excavation sites.

But now, tourists and history enthusiasts can witness a crucial part of Egyptian history in the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will open its gates to the public in Cairo on November 4, 2025. After countless delays and rumours for two decades, the centre features galleries highlighting the ancient civilisation of Egypt.

It is a no-brainer that this repository is being backed by the central government to boost tourism, which is a primary source of foreign currency in the country. Located near the picturesque Giza Pyramids, the billion-dollar grand institution is expected to be the world's largest museum dedicated to only one civilisation.

Featuring over 50,000 artefacts, it allows tourists and locals to explore the past and ancient period in detail. Compared with the Louvre Museum in Paris, which has 35,000 artefacts on display, this one is definitely a masterpiece in itself.

Architecture Of The Grand Egyptian Museum

Designed by the Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the facility, also known as GEM, features a towering, triangular glass façade imitating the nearby pyramids.

When you enter, you come across the granite colossus of Ramesses the Great, one of the most famous pharaohs in Egyptian history. It was installed in the traffic-bound roundabout right in front of Cairo's major train station. The 3,200-year-old and 36-foot-tall statue will leave you speechless.

This facility encompasses 258,000 sq ft of permanent exhibition space, probably the largest you will witness around the world. It comprises education and conference facilities, a children's museum, and a commercial space that serves as the largest water conservation centre.

It has 12 major galleries that opened last year and display antiques installed chronologically from prehistoric times to the Roman era. Many of the artefacts have been moved to the facility from Tahrir Square, Cairo's century-old building.

From multimedia presentations to mixed-reality shows, the museum is equipped with technologically advanced tools that promise an unforgettable experience.

Treasures Of King Tutankhamun At The Grand Egyptian Museum

According to the official Instagram handle of the Grand Egyptian Museum, there is an entire section dedicated to the treasures of King Tutankhamun, the thirteenth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty, credited for restoring the polytheistic form of ancient Egyptian religion.

"For the first time in history, the complete treasure of King Tutankhamun stands reunited under one roof at the Grand Egyptian Museum," read the caption. His reign, between 1333 to 1323 BC, is considered the golden age.

"Witness the splendour of the young king's legacy within a gallery that brings together over 5,000 masterpieces, many revealed to the public for the very first time," read the statement further.

"Some masterpieces were restored at the museum's conservation centre, including the boy pharaoh's three funeral beds and six chariots," Jailan Mohamed, chief restorer at the conservation centre, told the Associated Press.

All this is on display, along with his golden throne, his gold-covered sarcophagus, and his burial mask, which is made of gold, quartzite, lapis lazuli, and colored glass.

4,600-Year-Old Solar Boat Of King Khufu

Now that you can buy tickets and visit the museum, you will also come across the 4,600-year-old solar boat of King Khufu, the pharaoh who is credited with building the Great Pyramid of Giza. It is yet another masterpiece.

Discovered in th 1950s, the wooden boat is 43 metres (140 feet) long. It was buried next to the Great Pyramid of Khufu, so he could use it in the afterlife.

The government is hopeful of reviving the tourism industry that took a hit due to political turmoil and violence that followed the Arab Spring uprising in 2011. Official figures say that the country welcomed 15.7 million tourists in 2024. With the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the governments and locals are hopeful.

