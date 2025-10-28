How A Tiny Village In Assam Became India's Black Magic Capital, Complete With A Museum

Tucked away on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, about 40 km from Guwahati in Assam, lies the village of Mayong. Once shrouded in myth and mystery, it is now widely known as India's “Black Magic Capital”.

What draws visitors? A curious blend of ancient manuscripts, ritual tools, and a museum dedicated to preserving this unusual heritage. The story is less about dramatic spells and more about a place learning to curate its own identity.

From Magic-Lore Village To Heritage Spot

Mayong has long held a reputation for its association with the occult. Many locals believe that the so-called “magicians” of the area, called Oja or Bez, have inherited a tradition of healing spells and rituals passed down within families.

The folklore is rich: tales of ancient armies disappearing overnight, bold rulers unable to capture the land, and even the legendary Ghatotkacha from the epic Mahabharata being taught magic here. For decades, the practices remained largely secretive and local.

Yet when visitors from other part of the country (and even other countries) began to turn up, the village's image started shifting: from feared to fascinating.

The Museum: Where Magic Meets Preservation

At the heart of this transformation is the museum: Mayong Central Museum and Emporium (also referred to as the Village Museum and Research Centre). Initially a modest collection, it has grown into a repository of artefacts that document Mayong's colourful past.

Here's what makes it special:

The collection includes ancient manuscripts (“mantra puthis”) dating from about the 13th to 19th centuries, written on traditional materials like xasi pat (bark parchment) in now-rare scripts.

Weapons and tools such as large swords (similar to those used in human sacrifice rituals) have been unearthed around the village and displayed to hint at a darker past.

More everyday objects like terracotta idols, ritual bowls, creepers, and shells show how intertwined healing, magic and daily life once were here.

Why The Museum Matters

Cultural heritage : The museum gives structure to what was once mainly oral tradition, helping safeguard manuscripts and rituals that might otherwise vanish.

: The museum gives structure to what was once mainly oral tradition, helping safeguard manuscripts and rituals that might otherwise vanish. Tourism with context : The existence of a formal space signals that this is not just folklore, but also a place for curiosity, learning and engagement.

: The existence of a formal space signals that this is not just folklore, but also a place for curiosity, learning and engagement. Balance between mystery and reality: While stories about turning people into animals or vanishing armies persist, the museum focuses on artefacts and archives, making the narrative less sensational and more historical.

What You See When You Visit

Here's a quick list:

Ancient manuscripts in protective covers, some still in original bark form.

Ritual implements and weapon-like objects unearthed locally around Mayong.

Displays on local healing rituals – some of which are still practised in more modest form.

Guides who can walk you through how the “Bez” tradition worked, what the mantras were meant to do, and how the village adapted.

The surrounding village itself: quiet lanes, the Brahmaputra's sweep, and a sense of history that you feel more than hear.

A Few Things To Keep In Mind

The museum is modest: exhibitions may lack high-end displays or full documentation.

While the magical‐healing aspect draws tourists, the state government has taken note of the need for regulation. In 2024, the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill 2024 was passed to curb potentially harmful “magical healing” practices.

The village retains its day-to-day life: for many locals, this is home – not just a tourist spot. Respect for their traditions and privacy is important.

Mayong may conjure images of spells and sorcery – but what really stands out is how this small village has turned its unique legacy into something tangible.

Through the Mayong Central Museum and Emporium, history, myth and culture meet. Visiting Mayong is not just about witnessing “black magic” – it's about seeing how a community chose to preserve its past, open it to the world, and reclaim its story on its own terms.