Certain foods can significantly aid in weight loss when included in your daily diet. These foods are typically low in calories but high in fibre, protein, or healthy fats, which help you feel full longer and reduce overall calorie intake. They also stabilise blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and boost metabolism. Many of them are nutrient-dense, meaning they provide essential vitamins and minerals without packing on excess calories. In this article, we share a list of foods you must add to your daily diet if trying to lose weight.

9 Foods that are a must for your daily diet when trying to lose weight

1. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are low in calories and carbs but packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They increase the volume of your meals without adding extra calories, helping you feel fuller for longer. Their high fibre content also aids digestion and prevents bloating, a common issue during weight loss efforts.

2. Oats

Oats are a whole grain rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which slows digestion and keeps you full. Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal can reduce hunger pangs, prevent overeating, and stabilise blood sugar levels throughout the day.

3. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein, which increases satiety and supports muscle maintenance during weight loss. It also contains probiotics that improve gut health, potentially reducing inflammation and aiding digestion, two key components in effective weight management.

4. Eggs

Eggs are nutrient-dense and provide high-quality protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins. Eating eggs for breakfast has been shown to promote feelings of fullness and reduce calorie intake later in the day. They also help regulate hormones involved in hunger and fat storage.

5. Chia seeds

Chia seeds absorb many times their weight in water, expanding in your stomach and promoting fullness. They're rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Including a tablespoon in your smoothie, yogurt, or oatmeal can help you eat less throughout the day.

6. Avocados

While calorie-dense, avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre, both of which are linked to satiety and reduced belly fat. They also contain potassium, which helps manage water retention and balance electrolytes, aiding in fat loss indirectly.

7. Berries

Berries are low in calories but packed with fibre, vitamins, and powerful antioxidants. They satisfy sugar cravings in a healthy way and help control blood sugar levels, making them an ideal fruit for anyone trying to lose weight without giving up sweetness.

8. Nuts

Nuts provide a satisfying crunch and a boost of protein, healthy fats, and fibre. Even though they're calorie-rich, studies show that people who consume nuts moderately are more likely to maintain a healthy weight due to their ability to curb hunger and reduce overall calorie intake.

9. Legumes

Legumes are loaded with plant-based protein and soluble fibre, which slow digestion and promote prolonged fullness. They help regulate appetite and provide a stable source of energy without blood sugar spikes, which can trigger fat storage.

When combined with regular physical activity and balanced meals, incorporating these foods daily can naturally support sustainable and healthy weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.