Nutritionist Shares 5 Tips For Sustainable Weight Loss To Tackle Obesity Crisis In India

Obesity has become one of the rising health issues in India. On Saturday, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal posted a video on Instagram to highlight the issue and what can be done to get rid of obesity. The nutritionist shared a clip from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech at Red Fort, Delhi.

In the clip, PM Modi can be seen speaking about obesity and how India needs to tackle it.

Then, we see Nmami saying, "Obesity rates in India are rising, particularly amongst women and children." She added, "According to the National Family Health Survey, 24% of Indian women and 23% of Indian men are obese or overweight."

In her caption, Nmami Agarwal wrote, "PM Modi just called out India's obesity crisis on Independence Day... and as a nutritionist, I can tell you why this is serious. India today isn't just battling undernutrition anymore. We're battling obesity too. Obesity rates are climbing fast thanks to high-oil cooking, processed foods, irregular meal timings, and low physical activity. The Prime Minister suggested cutting oil use by 10% - that's a great start."

Tips for healthy and sustainable weight loss

1. Balance your plate

Make sure each meal includes a good mix of fibre-rich foods and protein to keep you full and satisfied for longer.

2. Cut back on sugar and packaged snacks.

Reduce your intake of sugary items and avoid processed or packaged snacks that add unnecessary calories.

3. Stay active daily

Keep your body moving every day, whether it is through a walk, simple stretches, or a workout routine that suits you.

4. Get quality sleep

Prioritise proper rest at night, as lack of sleep can affect your hunger hormones and make weight control harder.

5. Focus on consistency

Stick to healthy habits regularly instead of following quick-fix diets that do not last.

"Remember, obesity is not just about what you put on your plate, it is also influenced by genetics, hormones, stress, sleep and your surroundings," Nmami Agarwal concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.