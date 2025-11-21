Nutritionist Explains Why Your Morning Weigh-In Can Be Misleading

Early morning weight is not a reliable measure of health or fitness progress, celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has said. On Instagram, the health expert used a simple analogy involving a cotton jar and an eraser jar. Though both jars weigh the same, their appearances are strikingly different. One is voluminous, while the other is compact, showing that weight doesn't tell the full story.

"Both these jars have the same weight," she says. One jar is filled with cotton, while the other is filled with erasers. Visually, they are quite different, but their weights are the same. Following that, she invites people to answer this question, "So, which one, in your opinion, looks fuller?"

She equates the cotton with the fat in the human body: "Body fat is exactly like cotton," says Nmami. "It is bulky; it takes more space and sort of just stays there." The erasers stand for the muscles, the compact, dense, and structurally-supporting ones. "Muscle, that's your eraser," she clarifies. "It is strong, compact and dense."

Check out the video here:

This comparison is a reminder of an important health principle: muscle is far smaller than fat but weighs the same. Even if a person's weight has not changed, they may appear healthier, more toned, and thinner. Having muscle mass has vital health benefits.

“Muscles give you a more toned, defined look, plus burn more calories and support joints,” Nmami adds. Muscles also increase metabolism, protect your joints, burn more calories, and give you the toned, sculpted appearance you truly desire.

She highlights that a person's weight alone does not provide a clear picture of their overall health. “The number on the scale does not show you how strong you are from within, how toned you are, or how defined you look,” she claims.

Nmami advises her audience to focus on significant indicators of improvement rather than worrying about daily variations on the scale. “Focus on strength, not just numbers,” she advises, encouraging people to change their perspective from short-term outcomes to long-term health and performance.

Nmami's advisory comes at a time when self-monitoring has become more accessible due to digital scales and calorie-tracking apps, but it has also caused concern in many people. Her advice serves as a helpful reminder to focus on the body's real markers of development rather than just the scale.

To conclude, muscles work for you. Fat simply sits there. And the scale does not always reveal which one is winning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.