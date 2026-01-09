Tiredness To Tingling: Nutritionist Reveals How Your Body Reacts When Nutrient Deficient

Nutrient deficiencies take a toll on your overall well-being. When your body lacks certain essential nutrients, it gives rise to several health concerns. Some of them include poor immunity, reduced mental clarity and tiredness that just does not seem to go away. Since nutrient deficiencies do not have symptoms early on, they can lead to chronic conditions such as osteoporosis, scurvy and anaemia if left unaddressed. Recognising the gaps allows you to make the necessary adjustments to your diet before it is too late. But how do you identify whether you are nutrient-deficient? Well, according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, it is your body that gives the signals and hence it is important that you pay attention. In her latest Instagram entry, the health expert reveals, “Your body whispers before it screams. It does not suddenly fall sick. It sends signals first.”

Signs Of Nutrient Deficiency:

Hunger that shows up too soon

Tiredness, coffee can't fix

Tingling, you brush off

Dry skin, you blame on the weather

Common Nutrient Deficiency Symptoms:

Fibre Deficiency - It is not just constipation, it is sudden hunger even after meals Protein Deficiency - It is not just muscle loss; it is constant tiredness that you cannot explain Calcium Deficiency - It is not just weak bones; it starts with tingling and numbness in your fingers Zinc Deficiency - It is not loss of appetite, it starts with loss of sense, taste and slow wound healing. B12 Deficiency - It is not just fatigue; it starts with pale skin and brain fog Vitamin C Deficiency - It is not just immunity; it starts with bleeding gums, slow wound healing, easy bruising and dry skin.

In conclusion, Nmami Agarwal states that “these are not random issues. They are nutrient deficiencies, talking softly, long before they turn into loud problems.” Your only solution is to listen early and fix them smartly.

So, the next time you find yourself yawning nonstop despite having a good sleep, do not brush it off, as it could be your body quietly signalling a nutrient gap that needs attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.