Nutritionist Explains How Spicy Foods Boost Metabolism And Support Fat Burning

Spicy food does more than just set your taste buds tingling. That familiar rush of heat, flushed cheeks and beads of sweat may actually signal your body working harder behind the scenes. According to experts, this fiery reaction is not merely sensory – it reflects a measurable metabolic response triggered by compounds found in chillies.

Individuals who love spicy foods tend to notice a common reaction, including a flushed face, sweating and a surprising warmth. While this reaction may seem alarming, health professionals explain that it is a normal physiological response to capsaicin, the main active compound in chilli peppers.

In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that the heat generated by chillies triggers the process of thermogenesis, whereby the body utilises calories to produce heat. According to Agarwal, the active compound in chillies, capsaicin, may increase insulin secretion, suppress hunger and increase fat burning.

However, the health expert also emphasises that excessive consumption of chillies may aggravate issues such as reflux, ulcers and stomach acidity.

According to Agarwal, capsaicin triggers thermogenesis, resulting in a slight boost in metabolism as the body tries to cool down. The body has to work harder to burn calories during this process, which is why people tend to sweat after consuming spicy foods.

“Chilli isn't just a flavour bomb, it's a fat-burning superhero. The heat comes from capsaicin, which improves your metabolism, improves fat burning, reduces appetite and also improves insulin response. And yes, that sweat, that's your body literally burning extra energy,” she says in the video.

Capsaicin is the main compound in chilli peppers, as stated by the National Institutes of Health, and it stimulates the fat-burning process by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis, or the production of heat in the body.

It aids in the reduction of body weight and abdominal fat through the activation of TRPV1 receptors. Capsaicin consumption may also lessen hunger and encourage the consumption of fewer calories.

Studies, such as those on capsinoids, show that frequent consumption can lower body mass index (BMI) and abdominal fat. It might help turn white fat, or storage fat, into brown fat, which burns energy and has higher metabolic activity.

The efficiency of burning fat can increase by 30% to 35% approximately 45 minutes after consuming hot peppers. Furthermore, capsaicin may help prevent weight regain after weight loss.

Despite the potential benefits, Nmami Agarwal cautions against overconsumption. Excessive spice could cause irritation in people with sensitive digestive systems, ulcers or acid reflux. “Spice should energise you, not irritate your gut,” she says, encouraging mindful consumption tailored to personal tolerance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.