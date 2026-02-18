People Continue Taking Ozempic For Weight Loss Despite Side Effects, Reveals Study

GLP-1 receptor agonists, originally developed for type 2 diabetes, are now widely used and in high demand for weight management. While many are still prescribed for diabetes, the surge in popularity for weight loss, often driven by social media, has resulted in high demand for agents like semaglutide. A recent study has revealed that many users are willing to continue using Ozempic despite unpleasant side effects. For the unversed, Ozempic is a brand name for the medication semaglutide, which belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. Ozempic works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that is involved in regulating blood sugar levels, insulin secretion, and appetite.

The study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research mentions that most individuals were satisfied with their treatment when they experienced notable weight loss or reduced food cravings, which outweighs the side effects.

Researchers aimed to understand the real experience of people using Ozempic specifically for weight loss. Instead of a traditional clinical trial, they used infoveillance, which basically means they analysed 60 anonymous, public reviews from the website Drugs.com to see what patients were actually saying in their own words.

Major findings of the study:

After analysing online patient reviews, the study found that the perceived effectiveness of Ozempic (Semaglutide) for weight loss is the primary driver of patient satisfaction and intent to continue treatment, even when experiencing side effects. Patients who reported significant weight loss or improvements in appetite and cravings were more willing to tolerate unpleasant side effects.

Also, about 67% of users reported a significant drop in appetite or food cravings. Many described a disappearance of cravings for sugar or greasy foods, which helped them eat much less without feeling like they were struggling.

The users also shared the common side effects they experienced. Most people reported gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea and vomiting, but the severity varied. However, these side effects did not appear to significantly affect their satisfaction scores or continuation decision.

The study also found that people who experienced little to no weight loss or non-gastrointestinal side effects were more likely to discontinue treatment.

What are the common side effects of Ozempic?

While many people tolerate Ozempic well, there are some potential side effects:

Common side effects of using Ozempic include:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Fatigue

Less common side effects:

Pancreatitis

Kidney problems

Allergic reactions

Gallbladder Issues

Allergic Reactions

How Ozempic works

1. Blood sugar control: Ozempic stimulates the pancreas to release insulin when blood sugar levels are high. This helps lower blood sugar after meals.

2. Slows gastric emptying: It slows the passage of food from the stomach to the intestines, which helps you feel fuller for a longer time and can prevent spikes in blood sugar.

3. Reduces appetite: By acting on areas in the brain responsible for appetite regulation, Ozempic can help to reduce hunger and cravings.

If you have been prescribed GLP-1 medications to manage diabetes, it is important to adhere to your doctor's recommendations. However, if you are considering these medications solely for weight loss, they should be part of a comprehensive strategy that includes lifestyle modifications.

While medications like Ozempic can contribute to weight loss, they should not be viewed as the only solution. A successful weight management plan incorporates healthy eating, physical activity, and lifestyle adjustments. Additionally, it is of utmost importance to consult your doctor before starting any weight loss medication to ensure it aligns with your specific health needs and goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.