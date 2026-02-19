Can Crunches Really Help Target Belly Fat? Follow These Tips To Reduce Waist Size

If you've ever dropped to the floor and powered through dozens of crunches hoping to melt away belly fat, you're not alone. Crunches are often seen as the go-to move for a flatter stomach. But can they actually target belly fat? Or is that an exercise which will actually give you the desired results. The idea that you can burn fat from one specific area of your body by exercising that part is called "spot reduction". A study published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information has shown that six weeks of abdominal exercise training did not lead to reductions in abdominal subcutaneous fat or other body composition measures. However, the training produced a significant improvement in muscular endurance. In simple words, crunches can tone your abs, but they won't magically burn the belly fat sitting on top.

What Crunches Actually Do

Main focus of crunches is to primarily target the rectus abdominis, the muscle that gives you the "six-pack" look. They also engage the obliques muscles and help improve your core strength. A strong core is important for posture, back support, and overall stability. So crunches are not useless. They just aren't a standalone solution for fat loss. If your goal is a smaller waist, you need a broader approach.

Why Belly Fat Is So Stubborn

Belly fat, especially the deeper kind known as visceral fat, behaves differently from fat in other areas. Visceral fat surrounds internal organs and is linked with higher risks of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. A review published in the BMJ journal shows that visceral fat responds better to overall calorie reduction and aerobic exercise rather than isolated muscle training. That means the strategy needs to shift from "doing more crunches" to "improving overall metabolism".

Follow These Tips to Reduce Waist Size

If you're serious about reducing belly fat, here's what actually works.

1. Prioritise Full-Body Strength Training

You need to focus only on abs, train large muscle groups such as legs, back and chest. Squats, lunges, deadlifts and push-ups burn more calories and increase muscle mass. More muscle means a higher resting metabolic rate, which helps you burn more calories throughout the day.

2. Add Cardio That Elevates Your Heart Rate

Moderate-intensity cardio such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming can help reduce total body fat. High-intensity interval training, often referred to as HIIT, has been shown to be particularly effective in reducing abdominal fat. Even 20 to 30 minutes, five times a week, can make a noticeable difference over time.

3. Fix Your Diet First

No amount of crunches can outdo a high-calorie, ultra-processed diet. Reducing refined sugars, white flour products and sugary drinks is crucial.

Focus on:

Lean protein such as eggs, fish and pulses

Fibre-rich vegetables and fruits

Whole grains

Healthy fats like nuts and seeds

Protein is especially important because it helps preserve muscle while you lose fat and keeps you fuller for longer.

4. Manage Stress Levels

Chronic stress increases cortisol, a hormone linked with abdominal fat storage. Poor sleep and constant stress can make belly fat harder to lose. Try to aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep and include stress-relieving habits such as meditation, breathing exercises, or even a simple evening walk.

5. Stay Consistent, Not Extreme

Crash diets and excessive ab workouts often lead to frustration. Sustainable habits are the real key. Small, consistent changes add up over months. Remember, waist reduction is not about punishing workouts. It is about creating a calorie deficit in a balanced way while maintaining muscle.

Should You Stop Doing Crunches?

The answer is no. Crunches can still be part of your routine. They help strengthen your core and improve muscle definition once the fat layer reduces. However, think of crunches as the finishing touch, not the foundation. For better core engagement, consider planks, bicycle crunches and leg raises along with functional exercises. A varied routine challenges the muscles more effectively. Crunches alone cannot target belly fat. Spot reduction is largely a myth. If you want to reduce your waist size, you need to be mindful of certain aspects such as calorie control, proper strength training, and cardiovascular exercise along with adequate sleep.

The good news is that belly fat does respond to lifestyle changes. It just requires a whole-body approach rather than a single exercise. So next time you think about doing 100 crunches to flatten your stomach, pair them with smarter nutrition and full-body workouts. That's when you'll start seeing real, lasting results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.