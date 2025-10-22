Why Your Post-Festive Cleanses May Be Doing More Harm Than Good; Here's How

As the festive season starts, our food inhibitions wind down. Even the most health-conscious folks end up indulging in traditional carb, sugar and fat-laden treats that make Indian festivals a much-awaited event. But as the festive season winds down, most people are left behind with bloating, fatigue, and the familiar guilt of overindulgence. From endless sweets and fried snacks to erratic sleep and skipped workouts, our bodies often emerge from celebrations feeling sluggish and heavy. In response, the internet is flooded with "post-festive cleanses" and "detox challenges" which involve green juice fasts, lemon-water diets, and extreme calorie cuts promising to flush out toxins and restore vitality.

But health experts warn that these fads might be doing more harm than good. Despite their marketing appeal, detox diets and cleanses overlook one crucial fact, which is the human body is not a clogged machine that needs manual flushing. Its natural detoxification system, comprising the liver, kidneys, lungs, and skin, works 24x7 to eliminate waste efficiently. Restrictive regimens, instead of helping, can disrupt this balance, leading to fatigue, nutrient loss, and even metabolic slowdown.

To understand this better, we spoke to Ms Simra, Dietician at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, who explained why post-festive "quick fixes" often backfire, and shared simple, sustainable ways to truly nourish your body after celebration season.

Detox Myths And The Truth About Cleansing Diets

"The human body already comes equipped with a highly efficient detox system - the liver, kidneys, lungs, and skin work continuously to eliminate toxins," says Ms Simra, Dietician at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. "No juice or cleanse can outperform these organs, but restrictive regimens can actually undermine their function by depriving the body of essential nutrients."

While detox drinks and short-term cleanses may promise visible results, they rarely support long-term health. Most of the "weight loss" seen from these plans comes from water depletion and muscle breakdown, not fat reduction. Once normal eating resumes, the body rapidly regains lost weight, sometimes adding more due to slowed metabolism.

Crash Diets: The Dangerous Quick Fix

Crash diets, those that drastically slash calories or eliminate entire food groups, can wreak havoc on energy levels and organ health. "These diets can lead to fatigue, dizziness, muscle loss, and nutrient deficiencies," explains Ms Simra. "Moreover, they often trigger a rebound effect: once normal eating resumes, the lost weight quickly returns, sometimes with extra pounds in tow."

The "yo-yo" pattern of rapid weight loss and gain can also strain the heart, impair hormonal balance, and affect mental health. For those already dealing with lifestyle diseases like diabetes or hypertension, such fluctuations can be especially risky.

Photo Credit: Pexels

A Smarter Way To Reset After Festive Indulgence

Instead of depriving your body, Ms Simra recommends returning to a balanced, nourishing routine. "A more sustainable post-festive approach focuses on nourishment, not deprivation," she says. "Begin by re-establishing balanced meals with lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables."

Hydration, gentle physical activity, and adequate sleep are the cornerstones of recovery. Warm water, herbal teas, and seasonal fruits like oranges or amla can support digestion and natural detoxification. "Even small changes, like replacing one fried snack with fruit or taking a 20-minute walk daily, can make a noticeable difference," she adds.

Mindful Eating And Self-Compassion Matters Too

Experts also emphasize the psychological side of festive recovery. Restrictive eating often leads to guilt-driven cycles of bingeing and deprivation. Instead, Ms Simra advises compassion over punishment. "Most importantly, practice self-compassion because occasional indulgence doesn't erase months of healthy habits," she says.

Mindful eating, paying attention to hunger cues, savouring food, and eating without distraction, can help reset your relationship with food. It promotes balance, reduces overeating, and encourages a healthier long-term approach.

Your body doesn't need an expensive detox drink or a starvation plan. It needs consistency, hydration, and care. Quick fixes may offer temporary satisfaction but can cause lasting harm to your metabolism and mental well-being. As Ms Simra aptly puts it, "Instead of searching for a quick fix, use the post-festive period as an opportunity to return to mindful eating and steady routines. True wellness isn't about punishing yourself after celebration; it's about maintaining balance throughout the year."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.