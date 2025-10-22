Poor AQI Post-Diwali Celebrations: Workout Tips To Keep In Mind For A Safe Exercise Session

After the joy of Diwali celebrations comes the harsh truth: alarmingly poor air quality. The air quality or AQI in India continues to worsen post-Diwali. The indicators show ‘very poor' air quality in many parts of the country according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). WHO suggests, exposure to poor air quality has been linked to various chronic diseases such as ischaemic heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, pneumonia, obstructive pulmonary disease and even cataract. The risk of these diseases increases from longer exposure to harmful pollutants such as particulate matter 2.5, CO, O 3, SO 2, NO 2 etc., according to WHO.

While exercising is highly beneficial for our health and improves almost all facets of our body, exercising outdoors during poor air quality can do more harm than good, studies have found. You may be more susceptible to the diseases listed above if you choose to workout outdoors while the AQI stands at ‘very poor' and even ‘hazardous' in some parts of India. So, what is the solution? The solution is not to skip working out altogether but following tips that ensure a safe and healthy workout. Keep reading as we delve into exercise tips you should follow right now according to studies to ensure a safe workout which doesn't increase your exposure to the poor air quality.

Keep these workout tips in mind for a safe workout session

1. Monitor air pollution levels

If working out or sports are a daily part of your routine, monitoring air quality in your area can help you better manage your lifestyle in accordance to it. The air quality can drastically differ based on what part of the city you are in, so, searching up your location's air quality on AQI.IN can be helpful. This can help you better understand what times of the day are better for you if you have to step out.

2. Workout indoors

This goes without saying but the safest way to workout at this time is to workout indoors. This can be your home, gym or a workout studio. Working out outdoors can exponentially increase your absorption of harmful pollutants such as particulate matter 2.5, CO, O 3, SO 2, NO 2 etc.

3. Use anti-smog mask

These masks are greatly effective in ensuring particulate matter doesn't enter your respiratory system and also help neutralise the toxic gases surrounding us. Incase you are travelling to your gym or a workout studio from your house, make sure you wear a mask with HEPA as well as carbon filters. You are encouraged to use FFP3 and N99 filter masks for maximum protection from the air.

4. Workout in air purified spaces

While this may not be feasible always and for everyone, if possible, air purifier your spaces. Putting up air purifiers in your house at all times can help keep you safe from poor AQI. Air purifiers are further encouraged in your workout spaces to ensure a safe workout session.

5. Measure the AQI

If you are working out in a closed space especially one with air purifiers, it is important to note what AQI is safe for exercise. Working out at the AQI of 0-100 is safe for most individuals. 101-150 might be unhealthy for individuals with underlying health issues. Anything over 151 is considered unhealthy for all individuals and as the number increases, it becomes more unsafe.

6. Alter duration and intensity

While we battle the poor air quality, it is important to alter our routine (including workout routines) to fit the AQI for better health. Keeping workouts short and less in intensity is encouraged by studies especially if you are working out outdoors to ensure your safety.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

