Lung Health And Poor AQI: Desi Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Add To Your Diet

Every year, as winter folds into North India, a familiar haze settles around us. Many of us wake up with scratchy throats, burning eyes, shortness of breath or a stubborn cough that simply refuses to go away. It's no secret that poor Air Quality Index (AQI) affects lung health but can something as simple as eating antioxidant-rich foods offer some protection? Emerging research says yes. Air pollution especially PM2.5 and PM10 contains extremely tiny particles that travel deep into the lungs. Unlike dust that gets trapped in our nose, PM2.5 is so small that it can slip past the body's defence systems and reach the delicate alveoli, where oxygen-exchange happens.

It generates oxidative stress, worsens asthma, COPD and allergic conditions. It also reduces lung capacity and may contribute to chronic respiratory diseases over long periods. Antioxidants are compounds that neutralise free radicals and reduce inflammation. Several global health agencies, including the WHO and NIH, have highlighted that antioxidants can help strengthen the body's natural defence system during high-pollution exposure. Keep reading as we share a list of desi antioxidant-rich foods you can add to your diet to protect your lungs.

Desi Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Add To Your Diet During Poor AQI

1. Amla

Amla is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect lung tissue from oxidative damage. It also boosts immunity, which becomes crucial when pollution makes the airways more vulnerable.

2. Haldi

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies show curcumin reduces inflammation in respiratory tissues and may assist the body in handling particulate-induced oxidative stress. Make haldi doodh or add turmeric to dals and sabzis.

3. Tulsi

Tulsi is traditionally valued in Ayurveda, but modern research also shows it contains eugenol and other antioxidants that help reduce airway inflammation and support immunity. Tulsi tea or chewing two raw leaves daily can help.

4. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerols and shogaols which are antioxidants that reduce inflammation in bronchial tubes. It also helps soothe sore throats and coughs commonly experienced during poor AQI periods.

5. Garlic

Garlic has sulphur-based antioxidants that improve immune function and may protect lung cells from oxidative stress. Research also suggests garlic supports respiratory health by reducing airway irritation.

6. Carrots

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining mucosal membranes which is the protective lining of the respiratory tract. A strong mucosal barrier can help reduce irritation from pollutants.

7. Spinach

Spinach is loaded with vitamin C, beta-carotene and flavonoids — all potent antioxidants. Regular intake supports lung capacity and overall respiratory health.

8. Beetroot

Beetroot contains betalains, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It also improves blood flow and oxygen delivery, helpful when pollution makes breathing feel heavy.

9. Jaggery

A traditional winter staple, jaggery is known for helping clear airways. It contains minerals and antioxidants that may support lung cleansing and ease irritation caused by pollutants.

10. Green tea

Green tea is rich in polyphenols like catechins, which reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Adding tulsi or ginger enhances the antioxidant profile.

Poor AQI doesn't just irritate the lungs, it unleashes oxidative stress that affects the respiratory system, immunity and overall energy levels. But research shows that antioxidant-rich foods can help counter this oxidative damage and strengthen lung health from within. Fortunately, the Indian kitchen is already packed with natural antioxidants. Combined with good protective habits, these foods can help you breathe easier, feel lighter and maintain better respiratory health even when the air outside isn't ideal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

