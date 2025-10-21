Beyond Masks: Must-Do Lifestyle Changes To Combat Deteriorating AQI Levels

The recent seasonal increase in air pollution levels, specifically PM10 and PM2.5 particles in the air we breathe, poses a serious threat to the long-term health of the population. Although many individuals are using masks to mitigate the effects of rising air pollution, these measures do not provide a comprehensive solution. A holistic approach is required to establish a true defence against air pollution, necessitating a shift in daily habits. Additionally, it is essential to modify the home environment to ensure it is breathable, rather than relying solely on the use of masks.

In the mindset of people after the pandemic, there is a presence of mask fatigue, which has prevented many from adopting wearing a mask while air pollution spikes. But the air pollution is an invisible blanket of particles that enters the human body and wreaks havoc on the respiratory system, causing side effects. It's paramount to adopt crucial lifestyle changes to warrant a safe, breathable environment.

This can be maintained by ensuring air is being purified wherever most time is spent, be it indoors or outdoors. Certain lifestyle changes can offer a holistic approach to filter out the spiking PM10 and PM2.5 particles, including smog, large particles, dust, and pollen, which are known irritants.

What Are The Lifestyle Changes To Help With Air Pollution?

To help control the risk of the surging particulate matter density and its population, here are some lifestyle changes that you should adopt:

Adopt the clean-zone protocol, which entails implementing a smart ventilation tactic.

This includes air purifiers to filter out the air and make it breathable.

While cleaning, make use of wet mopping to prevent the spread of dust particles. As this contributes to indoor pollution, using a microfiber cloth is beneficial, as it traps dust particles and reduces the aerosolization of dust in the air.

Wear a mask even while sweeping indoors to control the spread of dust particles and mitigate the breathing of dust through the airways.

What Kind Of Diet Can Help To Control The Side Effects Of Air Pollution?

Consuming an antioxidant rich diet, which will help in strengthening immunity to combat the air pollution effects.

This diet should include foods rich in vitamins C and E, which should be coupled alongside foods rich in omegas 3, 6, and 9 for a robust immunity health shot.

To ensure proper nutritional benefits from these vitamin-rich foods, it is essential to include flaxseeds, along with a handful of nuts, and fatty fish in your diet.

In addition, foods that reduce inflammation can offer targeted relief from the common effects of air pollution. Namely, the science-backed foods that can help with reducing inflammation are turmeric, a pinch of black pepper, and honey.

This combination offers protection from irritants like pollutants (PM10, PM2.5) and soothes the airways at the same time. The pinch of black pepper helps with extraction of the main compound "curcumin" present in turmeric, which reduces inflammation. And it provides a boost to reduced immunity levels during the seasonal changes and increased stress levels after celebrating Diwali.

Hydration is of utmost importance, as moist or well-hydrated mucus membranes help with the reduction of developing respiratory problems.

What Are Steps To Take While Travelling To Curb The Effects Of Air Pollution?

Avoid peak pollution hours (early morning/late evening) for travel and exercise. While exercising, human breathing is accelerated, which can make you tired easily. To ease the effects of travelling in peak pollution hours, it's advisable to use public transport or carpool.

How to Examine Indoor Pollutants Causing Air Pollution?

Indoor pollutants have various sources that contribute to the spiking air pollution levels. Alongside this, the presence of indoor sources like mosquito coils, incense sticks made from adulterated ingredients, and smoking contribute to the increase in air pollution levels. In order to alleviate its side effects, using clean fuels like electric stoves for cooking helps to control the spread of indoor air pollution.

How to Adjust Exercise Timings to Avoid Air Pollution?

Exercising carefully during rising air pollution levels is key to maintaining a healthy schedule, which can be done by taking precautions.

To help with the load of the air pollution spike, shifting strenuous outdoor activities to controlled indoor spaces like gyms and homes with ventilation and air purifiers can help greatly.

In the afternoon, the air quality is comparatively better, and this should be the ideal time when vigorous breathing outdoors can be less harmful. It is of utmost importance during risen air pollution levels that a holistic approach be adopted.

This should include wearing masks and implementing the necessary lifestyle changes effectively and diligently. These changes will put the control back into your hands, as the situation may seem to get out of control with the air quality index crossing danagerous levels.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.