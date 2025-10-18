Allergy Alert: Diwali Decor, Smoke, And Foods That Could Trigger Asthma Or Eczema

As the festival of Diwali approaches and people get busy with lights, colours, fireworks and celebrations, we must also remember to account for children who have allergies, asthma, or eczema and may face hidden health risks this festive season. Smoke from fireworks, dust from cleaning households, and food allergies are some of the most common triggers which can worsen asthma and eczema in young children. Grasping a basic knowledge of these risks and taking simple, effective precautions can help children enjoy this Diwali absolutely risk free.

Fireworks Smoke Can Trigger Asthma

Fireworks and crackers are an important part of Diwali celebrations. However, most firecrackers release harmful and toxic substances such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and tiny particles into the air. Children who already suffer from asthma or respiratory issues can experience coughing, wheezing, or difficulty breathing when exposed to this smoke.

How to Protect Your Child:

Keep children indoors during peak firework times.

Use a protective mask while venturing outdoors.

Keep inhalers and other medications easily accessible.

Monitor your child for early signs of breathing difficulty and respond quickly.

Decorative Dust And Fragrance Irritants

Most households start cleaning and decorating in the days leading up to Diwali, which can stir up dust and mold. This can worsen eczema and trigger asthma in children. Scented candles, incense sticks, and decorative oils may also irritate sensitive skin and airways in children.

Steps to Reduce Risk:

Complete major cleaning at least one week before the festival to allow dust to settle.

Keep children away while cleaning, decorating, or burning incense and candles.

Use battery-operated lamps or LED lights instead of smoky candles.

Ensure good ventilation when using any scented products.

These simple precautions can go a long way in significantly reducing allergy flare-ups during the festival.

Festive Foods Can Cause Reactions

A lot of the snacks and savouries that people generally consume during Diwali often contain nuts, dairy ingredients, artificial colours, and preservatives. Children with allergies may react to some of all of these, which can cause eczema flare-ups, allergies or digestive problems.

Tips Tor Safer Eating:

Check labels carefully when buying packaged sweets.

Prepare allergy-friendly alternatives at home using safe ingredients.

Watch portion sizes to prevent digestive discomfort.

Inform relatives and friends about your child's allergies to avoid accidental exposure.

When To Seek Medical Help

If your child experiences severe symptoms, consult a doctor immediately. Watch out for:

Difficulty breathing or persistent wheezing

Continuous coughing or chest tightness

Severe rashes, swelling, or intense itching

Vomiting or abdominal discomfort after eating

Early medical attention can prevent complications and keep your child safe during the festival.

By identifying possible risks and potential harm beforehand and following basic and effective preventive steps, parents can make Diwali enjoyable and safe for children with asthma or eczema. With careful consideration, the festival of lights can remain a time of celebration rather than sickness.

(By Dr Indu Khosla, Senior Consultant - Paediatric Pulmonology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai)

