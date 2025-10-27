Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Rs 10,000 To Staff On Diwali. The Internet: "Not A Big Enough Amount, Shame"

Days after Diwali, a video linked to Amitabh Bachchan has caught everyone's attention, claiming to reveal the gifts he distributed to his staff during the festival. While many admired the gesture, others on social media were quick to express disappointment over the alleged amount.

The Viral Video From Juhu Residence

The now-viral clip, shared on Instagram, shows a content creator visiting Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence and interacting with one of his staff members.

The creator can be heard saying, "Ye mithai baata ja raha hai. Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka ghar hai (These sweets are being distributed. This is Amitabh Bachchan's house)," as he pans the camera around the area.

In the same video, the staff member confirms that cash was also distributed. When asked, he responds, "Paise bhi diye (Money was also given)," adding that he received Rs 10,000 along with a box of sweets.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Bollywood's biggest actor Amitabh Bachchan gave Rs 10,000 cash and a box of sweets to his house staff and security personnel."

Although the clip shows several staff and security personnel receiving gifts, the authenticity of these claims could not be verified.

Mixed Reactions Online

Since surfacing on social media, the video has garnered thousands of views, sparking debate among netizens. While some praised Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging his employees during the festive season, others criticised the cash amount as being "too little" given the actor's stature and wealth.

One comment read, "That's very sad. They should be given way more money for the kind of things they do - running about 24x7 for a star. It's not an easy job." Another user said, "Not a big enough amount, Rs 10,000."

Several others expressed their disappointment in sharper words, with one writing, "Only 10,000. Shame." Another added, "Diwali pe everyone has to give double salary to their staff... people give 20-25k as bonus as well."

The controversy comes at a time when social media is flooded with videos of companies and employers gifting their workers lavish Diwali hampers.

