On <i>KBC 17</i>, Diljit Dosanjh Shares He Didn't Like Amitabh Bachchan's <i>Saudagar</i>: "<i>Aap Gud Bechte Rahe</i>"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is making the right noise. The upcoming episode, scheduled to air on October 31, is going to be extra special. The reason? Diljit Dosanjh will be taking the hot seat.

On Saturday, October 25, the makers dropped a promo on Instagram featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Big B engaging in candid banter. In the clip, the singer expressed his admiration for the Bollywood megastar. However, he admitted that there is one film of Amitabh Bachchan that he did not quite like.

Diljit Dosanjh Shares He Used To Like Amitabh Bachchan's Action Films

Diljit Dosanjh shared, "Jab aapki film aati thi toh bada khush hota tha ki kisi ne maar dhaad kardi toh hogaya. Ek sir aapki film mujhe acchi nahi lagi, Saudagar (When your films used to release, I would feel really happy thinking, ‘Great, there is finally some good action!' But sir, there is one film of yours I did not like – Saudagar.)"

Explaining the reason, the 41-year-old added, "Usmein sir unhone announce kiya ki Amitabh Bachchan ki film aarahi hai aur usmein fir aap gud bech rahe ho sir. (In that film, sir, they announced that an Amitabh Bachchan movie was releasing. And then you were shown selling jaggery, sir.)"

More About Saudagar

Saudagar, directed by Sudhendu Roy, hit the cinema screens in 1973. Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Nutan and Padma Khanna were also part of the movie.

The family drama, based on the short story Ras by Narendranath Mitra, portrayed Big B as Moti, a trader who sold jaggery for a living. The movie revolves around Moti, who falls for a poor but talented worker, Phoolbanu (Padma Khanna). But in a twist of fate, he marries Mahzubi (Nutan), a widow known for her high-quality jaggery-making skills. After achieving success, Moti divorces Mahzubi and marries Phoolbanu (Padma Khanna), only to realise his mistake later.

Although Saudagar was not a commercial success, it was chosen as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 46th Academy Awards.

Coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the quiz-based reality show airs from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

