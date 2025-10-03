"Diljit Dosanjh Cancelled His Show To Rewatch <i>Kantara</i>," Reveals Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to his National Award-winning Kantara, was released in theatres on 2 October. Diljit Dosanjh has sung the Hindi version of the Rebel Song in the film. Rishab Shetty shared how Diljit came on board and how they bonded instantly.

What's Happening

During an interview with News18, Rishab Shetty said he wanted to work with Diljit Dosanjh but initially couldn't remember his name.

"I was in Kochi as the post-production of our film was underway there. At that time, we wanted to get a singer on board for a song who speaks a different language and who isn't from Karnataka," he said.

"The next morning, I suddenly thought of Diljit but I got stuck as I couldn't remember his name (laughs). I felt that with a strong voice like he has, he would be the perfect fit to sing Bole Re Kantara. I went back to doing my research and then I recalled his name. I got on a conference call with my producer and the music composer. I told them that Diljit's voice would be the perfect choice for the track. They all got really excited," Rishab added.

When Rishab reached out to Diljit's team, he was left stunned. "I contacted his manager, who told me that Diljit cancelled his shows and took his entire team to rewatch Kantara. I was told that he's really fond of me and my film. Within three–four days, the plan fell into action and he came to YRF and recorded the song. And after recording, he told me that he wants to speak to me in private for five minutes," he shared.

"Diljit spoke to me about his experience of watching Kantara and how the film aligns with his personal beliefs. Woh bhi mere jaise bahot bade Shiv bhakt hai. It felt like a divine connection. It was divine energy that led him to Kantara and brought us together," Rishab recalled.

What Diljit Dosanjh Posted About Kantara

A week ago, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned that he shares a personal connection with Kantara in an Instagram post.

Sharing a video of meeting Rishab Shetty and recording the song, Diljit wrote, "With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial. Salute to This Guy Man.. Who made The Masterpiece KANTARA I have a Personal Connection with This film which I can't tell.. But I remember when I was watching in the theatres.. In The End when The song VARAHA ROOPAM Played I cried in so much ecstasy.."

About Kantara Franchise

Directed by Rishab Shetty (who also acted in the film), Kantara is deeply steeped in the rituals of Bhoota Kola (a traditional spirit-worship ritual and art form practiced by the Tulu-speaking community in coastal Karnataka). The 2022 film brought two National Awards—Best Actor for Rishab Shetty and Best Popular Film.