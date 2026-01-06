Diljit Dosanjh Announces Collaboration With Colombian Artist J Balvin For <i>Senorita</i> On His 42nd Birthday

Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, January 6. On this special day, the Punjabi icon teased the first glimpse of his upcoming international track Senorita. The song has been composed in collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin.

On Tuesday, Diljit dropped Senorita's teaser on Instagram.

“Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia. Big Brother J Balvin. Hello Balvinistas,” read his side note.

The music video teaser opens to a visually appealing set, marked by fancy floral decor and a peppy background score. It is replete with a wonderful Punjabi and Latin fusion, hinting at a global party theme. Towards the end, we can spot the Colombian star making an entry. Senorita's video will be released tomorrow, January 7.

Responding to the post, J Balvin wrote, "Legooooooooooo."

J Balvin is a prominent name in the music industry who has bagged 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 6 Latin Grammy Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards and 7 Latin American Music Awards. His breakthrough came in 2014 with the hit single 6 AM, featuring Puerto Rican artist Farruko.

J Balvin also became the first Latino to appear at global music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Coachella and Tomorrowland. He has been acknowledged as the “leader of a second-generation reggaeton revolution” by The Guinness World Records.

Coming back to Diljit Dosanjh, the singer-actor is also gearing up for the premiere of Border 2. The war drama, directed by Anurag Singh, is the spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 magnum opus Border. Besides Diljit, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty are also part of Border 2, alongside Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.

On January 2, Border 2's Ghar Kab Aaoge song was unveiled by the makers. This reimagined version of the original Sandese Aate Hain track from Border has been sung by Diljit, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Sonu Nigam. Read all about it here.

Border 2, produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Films, is believed to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan. It is slated for a theatrical release on January 23.