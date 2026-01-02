Ahan Shetty Shares Pic With OG <i>Border</i> Star Suniel Shetty: "Full Circle"

As Ahan Shetty gears up for the release of Border 2, the actor cannot help but reminisce about how his life has come “full circle.” The actor expressed his emotions on being a part of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge, which was released today, January 2.

The moment is extra special for Ahan, as his father, actor Suniel Shetty, also featured in the original track Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 movie Border, directed by JP Dutta. Now, Ahan has paid a heartfelt tribute to Suniel Shetty in his latest Instagram post.

In the post, Ahan was seen posing alongside his father on the Border 2 set. He was dressed in his character as a naval officer, wearing a uniform. Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, held a clapperboard displaying the film's title and the song name.

Ahan wrote, “They say a picture is worth a thousand words… but I don't have the words for this. I only know what I feel. I grew up watching my father be part of Sandese Aate Hain. Today, I find myself a part of Ghar Kab Aaoge. Somewhere between then and now, life quietly came full circle.”

The actor added, “This isn't about a song or a project; it's about time, love, and a quiet gratitude I will carry with me forever. A song that carries the unspoken emotions of every soldier, and the silent prayers of every family waiting back home. Ghar Kab Aaoge out now! Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.” See the post here:

Border 2's Ghar Kab Aaoge, sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh, is the reimagined version of the soulful original track. Manoj Muntashir Shukla has penned the additional lyrics, and Mithoon has served as one of the composers. Meanwhile, Sandese Aate Hain was penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, with the vocals by Roop Kumar Rathod.

Video drops at 1800 hours.#Border2 releasing in cinemas on 23rd Jan 2026.@iamsunnydeol… pic.twitter.com/R2GIkoVU5P — T-Series (@TSeries) January 2, 2026

Besides Ahan Shetty, Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, also features Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in key roles. The war drama is set for a theatrical release on January 23.



