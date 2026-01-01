Anu Malik Clears Air Over <i>Border 2 </i> Song Credit Row, Calls It A "Unique Collaboration"

Music composer Anu Malik has addressed the swirling rumours surrounding credit for the recreation of hit hit song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Sunny Deol starrer Border 2.

Amid reports claiming that the celebrated music composer did not receive the credits for the recreation, Anu Malik, in a statement, clarified that he has received proper credits for the song - something which he is proud of.

"Putting recent misinformation to rest, singer-composer Anu Malik released the following statement on the song Ghar Kab Aaoge' from highly anticipated movie Border 2. I would like to clarify about the song Ghar Kab Aaoge that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect. This is a unique collaboration that I am genuinely proud of, and I have also shared my thoughts publicly across my social media platforms. Any reports suggesting otherwise are based on incorrect reporting. I stand by this collaboration with pride and gratitude," the statement read.

Earlier in December, the teaser of the song was unveiled, featuring singers Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. The song is based on the original version composed by Anu Malik. For 'Border 2,' the music has been recreated by Mithoon. The lyrics include additional lines written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, along with the OG lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The teaser indicates that the song focuses on emotions associated with soldiers and their families waiting for them to return home. The full version of the song will be released on January 2, 2026.

The song will be launched at a special event in Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)