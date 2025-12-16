What Suniel Shetty Said To Calm A Nervous Ahan: "Don't Compare <i>Border 2</i> To <i>Border</i>"

As Border 2 gears up for its theatrical release, all eyes are also on Ahan Shetty, who steps into the world of one of Indian cinema's most iconic war films, carrying forward a powerful legacy. The film holds special significance for Ahan, as his father, Suniel Shetty, was a key part of J.P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border, a film that continues to be etched in the nation's collective memory.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Border 2, Ahan opened up about the advice he received from his father before taking on the role.

"Just be honest with your role, be honest with the character, and just have fun. Go out there and enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say, or don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important," Ahan shared, stressing that staying grounded and sincere was Suniel Shetty's biggest takeaway for him.

The young actor also spoke candidly about the weight of expectations that naturally come with being part of the Border franchise. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Ahan said, "I'm grateful for this opportunity. First of all, working with Varun sir and Sunny sir, an absolute legend, who did Border with my father. So I'm also carrying that legacy forward."

Acknowledging the pressure, he added that it was inevitable but something he chose to embrace rather than fear.

"There is a certain type of pressure, but that pressure will always be there. But like they say, 'baap toh baap hota hai'. So if I can even be 10 per cent of what my father was in that film, I think I'll be able to do justice to the character," Ahan said, drawing loud applause at the event.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual sequel to the iconic original. While Sunny Deol returns to the franchise with his trademark intensity, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Ahan Shetty will be seen portraying a naval officer, marking a new dimension to the war narrative by highlighting the role of the Indian Navy alongside the Army and Air Force.

Border 2 also marks Ahan's return to the big screen after six years. The actor made his debut in 2021 with the action-romance Tadap and now steps into a far more demanding, legacy-driven role.



