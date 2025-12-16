<i>Border 2</i> Director Reveals The Story Behind Sunny Deol's 'Lahore <i>Tak</i>' War Cry

On December 16, Vijay Diwas, the makers of Border 2 unveiled the film's much-awaited teaser, instantly striking a deep emotional chord with audiences. The date marks India's historic victory in the 1971 War and releasing the teaser on this occasion adds powerful symbolism to the film, positioning Border 2 as a tribute to the courage, grit and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

Fans were quick to erupt with excitement as Sunny Deol returned with his iconic war cry, a moment that has already become the teaser's standout highlight.

One particular scene shows Sunny Deol urging his soldiers to shout so loudly that the roar can be heard across the border, all the way in Lahore, triggering goosebumps for viewers and reviving memories of the original Border.

Director Anurag Singh and actor Varun Dhawan, who also stars in the upcoming spiritual sequel, revealed that this impactful moment was inspired by a real-life incident during the film's shoot in Leh.

Speaking about the origin of the war cry of 'Lahore Tak', Anurag Singh said, "We were shooting in Leh and there was an instructor at the Army cadet camp who was making the soldiers fall in line. He felt they were not energetic enough and said, 'Aawaz kyun nahi nikal rahi hai tumhari? Yeh awaz kidhar tak jani chahiye?' There were around 100 soldiers and all of them screamed, 'Lahore tak'."

The moment immediately caught the team's attention. "Our ears stood up right there," Anurag Singh recalled. "We went to them and asked about it, and they said this is how they say it." But it was Varun Dhawan who instantly sensed the cinematic power of the moment and pushed for its inclusion in the film.

Varun Dhawan revealed that convincing the director, who previously directed another war action movie Kesari, wasn't easy. "Sir usually doesn't include anything that's not written in the script," he said. "I kept requesting him, saying this is a real moment happening in front of us. I pleaded with him to use it, and he finally agreed to include it in the teaser."

Still unsure, Varun Dhawan even approached Sunny Deol to help persuade the director.

"When Sunny sir performed it, I was standing in the line and got goosebumps," Varun added. "Even the trainer standing there said, 'Awaaz pahunch hi gayi hogi.'"

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is a spiritual sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border and is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

