Suniel Shetty Posts Son Ahan's First Look From <i>Border 2</i>: "Courage Looks Good on You"

Suniel Shetty took to social media to share the first poster of his son Ahan Shetty from Border 2. He also wrote a brief, heartwarming note along with the poster. The first poster has set social media buzzing.

Ahan Shetty's First Look From Border 2 Is Out!

In the poster, Ahan appears in a fierce action avatar, dressed as a navy officer. Sharing the poster, Suniel wrote, "Honour... leaves its marks. And courage looks good on you, son @ahan.shetty #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026."

Take a look at the poster here:

The makers dropped Varun Dhawan's first look a few days ago. Sharing it on social media, Varun wrote, "Desh ka fauji, Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya."

Earlier, Varun expressed his feelings about the film in a heartfelt note: "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The movie promises to revive the patriotic fervour that made the original Border a classic.