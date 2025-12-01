<i>Border 2</i>: Diljit Dosanjh Drops First Look Poster And Video As Fighter Pilot

The wait is over! Diljit Dosanjh just treated fans to a glimpse of his first look from Border 2 on Monday. He shared a clip on social media in which he was seen donning an Air Force uniform.

The video went viral soon after it was posted. Diljit captioned it, "Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain. #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026." Take a look at the post here:

Varun Dhawan's first look from the movie was unveiled a few days ago. The picture showed him in an intense avatar - his uniform stained with dirt and grit, and ammunition strapped across his chest. He captioned it, "Desh ka fauji, Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya." Take a look:

Earlier, Varun penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. It read, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to the iconic 1997 war film by J.P. Dutta. The new installment promises to carry forward the legacy of the original with a fresh ensemble cast, including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

Border 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.