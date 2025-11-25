Diljit Dosanjh In Sequin Jacket Steals The Spotlight At International Emmy Awards 2025

Diljit Dosanjh showed up at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York looking sharp, calm and completely in control of his style game. Even though India did not take home a win this year, the star still made a strong statement on the red carpet.

Diljit Dosanjh Bagged Two Nominations For Emmy's

Diljit Dosanjh's film Amar Singh Chamkila had bagged two big nominations: Best Actor for Diljit and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. The singer-actor arrived dressed like someone who knows he has delivered something special.

For the night, the star went for a clean, refined look that balanced sparkle with structure. The hero of the outfit was his champagne-beige sequin blazer. It was not loud, but it definitely shone under the camera lights.

The sequins were tightly placed, giving the blazer a smooth, polished surface rather than a chunky glitter effect. The shoulders had a neat cut. The lapels were classic and slightly glossy, matching the dreamy tone of the jacket.

Under the blazer, Diljit Dosanjh wore an ivory shirt that sat perfectly with the softer tones of the jacket. The shirt had a crisp collar that held its shape well – important when you pair it with a bow tie. Speaking of the bow tie, Diljit chose a black velvet one. The texture added contrast without feeling heavy. It brought that red-carpet formality while still keeping the vibe easy.

Diljit Dosanjh's trousers are simple, straight-cut, and jet black. No shine, no fuss, just a clean, tailored fit that balanced the brighter top half of the outfit.

The star completed the look with his signature black turban – neat, structured and perfectly tied. It grounded the outfit and brought everything together. His beard was also well-groomed.

Overall, Diljit Dosanjh's look was a mix of subtle shine, old-school elegance and his own Punjabi style identity.