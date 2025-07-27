Here's How Parineeti Chopra Lost 15 Kilos, Was It The Gym Or A Martial Art?

There is no denying that Parineeti Chopra is a star – on and off the screen. Whether it is her acting skills or her fitness journey, she always manages to inspire.

For her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti gained 15 kilos for the role. While her performance as Amarjot Kaur impressed us all, what really stood out was her transformation after the film.

She lost all the extra weight and reminded us how staying fit is totally doable. Before we get into the details of Parineeti's weight loss journey, let's take a quick look at how fit she is now.

Earlier, Parineeti posted a video on her social media showing her intense gym routine. In the caption, she opened up about her weight gain for the role. She wrote, “I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila!”

Talking about her workout regime, the actress added, “Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role.”

But this is not the first time Parineeti has shed serious kilos and inspired fans. According to Times of India, she had lost 28 kilos a few years ago with a clean diet and regular workouts.

As part of her fitness plan back then, she took up Kalaripayattu – a traditional Indian martial art from Kerala. One of the oldest in the world, which is not just about kicks and punches.

Kalaripayattu works your entire body. There's jumping, stretching, balancing and even training with weapons. It builds strength, burns calories and improves flexibility. The moves are fast and sharp, which also help boost stamina and focus.

Parineeti Chopra learned it while working on her transformation – and it clearly paid off. The best part? It is never boring. You stay active, alert and pick up a new skill while getting fit. It is a workout, but with a cultural twist.

