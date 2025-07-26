Triptii Dimri Gets Saturday Started With A Weighted Treadmill Walk, Here's Why You Should Too

Triptii Dimri's latest Instagram stories are giving us a quiet but powerful fitness moment. She reshared a video, originally posted by fashion designer Pranal Said. The clip was all about the basics – no high intenstity workout, no flashy gym routine. Just Triptii's feet moving on a treadmill – white sneakers on, ankle weights added. That's all.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

Walking on a treadmill may not look intense, but it is one of the easiest ways to boost your fitness, burn calories and stay consistent. Triptii Dimri's choice to highlight this moment reminds us that showing up for yourself does not always need a big effort. Sometimes, a walk is enough.

Here is why walking on a treadmill, just like Triptii Dimri, is worth adding to your fitness routine:

1. Helps Burn Calories

Treadmill walking burns calories without putting too much pressure on your joints. You do not need to go all out. Even a 30-minute walk at a moderate pace can help you stay in a calorie deficit, which is key to weight loss. Add ankle weights like Triptii, and it steps things up slightly.

2. Improves Heart Health

Walking regularly can make your heart stronger. It helps reduce bad cholesterol, regulate blood pressure and improve circulation. If you are someone who feels intimidated by cardio machines, treadmill walking is the perfect way to ease into a heart-healthy routine.

3. Easy To Fit Into A Busy Day

You do not need to block an hour or travel to a park. A treadmill walk can fit into your schedule anytime. Whether you are watching a show, listening to a podcast, or just taking a break from work, you can walk it out.

4. Tones Your Legs And Core

Using ankle weights while walking engages your legs and lower core more than usual. It helps tone your calves, thighs and even strengthens your glutes. Over time, it also improves balance and stability. Think of it as a low-impact toning session you can do every day.

5. Great For Gaining Mental Clarity

Walking is not just for the body, but for the mind too. A treadmill walk can help clear your head, reduce stress and improve focus. It is almost meditative. That quiet time with yourself – step by step – can work wonders for your mental well-being.

Triptii Dimri walks her way to fitness on a treadmill this weekend.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Works Out Hard For Just "2 Plates Of Momo"