No Time To Exercise? Try Shamita Shetty's 10-Minute Full Body Treadmill Workout

Do you think you need to spend an hour or two exercising? Think again - even a 10-minute workout routine may help you get back on track with your fitness. Don't believe us? Actress and Interior Designer Shamita Shetty recently took to her Instagram to share a quick treadmill workout with her social media fam.

Studies have shown that even a 10-minute workout can improve memory, boost mood and energy levels, and help build endurance. So, what are you waiting for? Get on the treadmill and start sweating it out.

Shamita Shetty's 10-Minute Treadmill Workout

In the video, Shamita Shetty shared a quick workout routine, especially for those who are short on time.

"Here's a quick workout routine for those who r pressed for time and still want to burn those those calories! Repeat the routine 4 -6 times n ur sorted!" read the caption.

Step 1: Get on the treadmill

The 46-year-old shared a breakdown of exercises you need to do in this 10-minute workout. The only catch - all the exercises are to be performed on the treadmill.

Farmers carry: A challenging and effective exercise, it can help burn calories, strengthen your muscles, and improve cardiovascular health. However, you should start slow if you are new to the exercise.

Overhead carry with light dumbbells: This is a functional strength exercise where you hold weights overhead for a time. Performing it on a treadmill adds an extra challenge. The primary focus of this exercise is to strengthen your shoulders and core, but it also helps burn calories when combined with other exercises.

Reverse squat walk: Think squats are a pain? Try reverse squat walk - on a treadmill. This exercise will make you feel the burn even in one minute. It is a good exercise to strengthen the quads, glutes, and hamstrings. It is also good for building balance and coordination, along with helping you burn more calories.

Run: You can improve heart health, increase energy levels, and keep your weight in check with this exercise. Plus, you can adjust the level according to your convenience to suit your fitness goals.

Shetty recommends doing each of these exercises for at least one minute and repeating.

Now, repeat it at least 4-6 times to feel the burn. However, don't overstress yourself and do it as many times as you feel comfortable.

Also, don't forget to check with your fitness instructor to avoid any injuries.