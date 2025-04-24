Shamita Shetty's Car Selfie Serves Beauty Goals With Arched Brows And Pink Lips

Shamita Shetty makes sure to add sunshine to our feed with her latest beauty outing. The Tenant actress looked like a million bucks as she dolled up to take our breath away as she headed for a day out. The 46-year-old star was the ultimate glam queen in her less-is-more makeup moment served on the go.

Shamita Shetty dished out a glam avatar from sun lit morning while in transit to happier times. The Bollywood actress looked sun kissed and radiant in her minimal glam avatar that featured her clear skin that were topped with arched brow pomade laden brows that framed her face to perfection. To this she added mascara laden wispy lashes that added a dreamy look to her glam game. A wash of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks made for a pleasant addition to her beauty look of the day. Last but not the least, Shamita chose to add a bright pop of colour to her beauty look of the day with a glossy pink lip gloss.

If Shamita's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She styled her shoulder length hair into a side-parted salon style blow that was the perfect crowning glory to her look.

Shamita Shetty's carfie sets glam goals like there is no tomorrow.

