"Set Goals" For An Active End To The Year With Shamita Shetty's Arm And Shoulder Workout

When it comes to fitness, Shamita Shetty is at the top of the game. The actress often posts glimpses of her workout on Instagram. Even when she can't make it to the gym, Shamita makes the most of her day by working out at home. In her latest Instagram video, the actress showed some simple exercises to do at home. The clip began with Shamita doing some cable pulls, followed by a set of dumbbell exercises. Cable pulls strengthen your upper back, chest, shoulders, and arms. It also helps in improving your posture. Additionally, cable pulls can help improve your shoulder mobility. On the other hand, dumbbell exercises are a great tool for building strength and muscle. They can help you build lean muscle mass, which can help you burn fat and lose weight. It can also improve your physical performance, movement control, and functional independence. Dressed in a brown sports bra and track pants, Shamita was seen doing these exercises with ease. In the caption, she wrote, “Set goals. Stay quiet about em. Smash the sh*t out of em. Clap for your da*n self. Repeat.”

Previously, Shamita Shetty was seen sweating it out in the gym. The actress shared a video of herself doing stretching exercises on Instagram. In addition to increasing the flexibility of your body, stretching exercises reduce the risk of injuries. It can also help delay the reduced mobility that comes with ageing. The note attached to the post read, “Back to the grind .. it's gona be a wonderful week!”

Before that, Shamita Shetty worked on her core strength by doing pilates. Dressed in a black sports bra and track pants, the actress kept it steady on the pilates bar and maintained her balance while doing the exercise. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Weekend done .. ab bas get ur ass into the gym!”

Shamita Shetty's solid workout game is only inspiring us to hit the gym.

