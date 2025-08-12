Kareena Kapoor Powers Through The Week With Kettlebell Swings And Crunches

When it comes to fitness, Kareena Kapoor is always on the top of her game. The Jab We Met actress posts sneak peeks of her workout routines on Instagram but this time her fitness trainer, Mahesh, shared a post. Recently, she inspired her fans to practise a full-body workout.

Dressed in a moss green top and black leggings, Kareena Kapoor started her workout by doing a variation of a core exercise on an incline bench. While keeping the sit-up movement, she rotated her legs over the incline.

The next exercise was a simpler variation of a wall walk. Starting from a position on the stepper, she moved both her legs on the wall and then came down on the stepper again. The actress repeated the process quite a few times. Then, we see her doing some kettlebell swings, shoulder stand (Sarvangasana) and crunches on the bench.

Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor's Workout Routine:

1. Wall walk: It is a challenging bodyweight exercise that builds strength, stability and control throughout the upper body and core. The exercise is commonly incorporated into CrossFit workouts and used as a preparatory exercise for handstands and other callisthenics skills.

2. Kettlebell swings: From increasing strength and power to improving cardiovascular fitness and flexibility, this is a popular and effective full-body exercise that offers a wide range of benefits. The movement primarily focuses on the hip hinge but also engages muscles from the glutes, hamstrings, back, core, shoulders, and forearms.

3. Shoulder stand: The shoulder stand, also known as Sarvangasana, is a powerful inverted yoga pose believed to offer numerous physical and mental health benefits. It is sometimes called the "Mother of all Asanas" due to its positive impact on the entire body and mind.

4. Crunches: This exercise primarily targets the rectus abdominis muscles, commonly known as the six-pack muscles. It is often included in workouts to strengthen the core, improve posture and potentially aid in achieving a toned appearance around the abdominal region when combined with a balanced diet and overall body fat reduction.