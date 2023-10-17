Elegant Ethnic Style Runs In The Family For Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty And Their Mother

Shilpa Shetty with mother and sister for Hema Malini's birthday party

Hema Malini a.k.a. the "Dream Girl" of Bollywood turned 75 on Monday. On this occasion, a celebration was arranged which was attended by her close friends and family. Prominent Bollywood personalities too attended the event and made stunning fashion statements. Within the array of chic fashion choices and impeccable styles, what caught our attention was the Shetty family in traditional wear. Shilpa Shetty was in a mustard yellow saree with her mother Sundanda Shetty in a red drape and sister Shamita Shetty wore a mustard yellow lehenga set, matching Shilpa's colour palette. The trio showcased festive fashion done to perfection with their outfits.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Pastel Nauvari Saree Brings In The Festive Spirit With A Traditional Touch

Shilpa Shetty's yellow sheer saree featured delicate beadwork and embellishment at the border with intricate motifs. Her shimmery sequined halter neck blouse was a modern spin to her ethnic look. Statement chandbali earrings, a metallic gold clutch, and a pair of golden heels were the only accessories that Shilpa opted for to complete her ethnic style.

Also Read: You Can't Look Away From Shilpa Shetty's Washboard Abs In Her Fusion Lehenga Even If You Tried

Shilpa Shetty's mother wore a ravishing red saree with golden motifs and zari on the patti borders. It even had abstract patterns made at the hemline. She picked a short-sleeved plain red blouse with a drape. Her statement-making jewellery included a traditional layered necklace and a pair of gold earrings.

Shamita Shetty's ethnic outfit included a flared mustard lehenga skirt with a shimmery sequinned crop top in the same colour palette. Open wavy tresses, minimal glam makeup and minimal accessories were Shamita's style for the night.

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and their mother gave festive fashion inspiration with their elegant ethnic looks.

Also Read: Saree But Shilpa Shetty Isn't Sorry That Her Ethnic Look Brought Back Spring In The Monsoon